Google Offers to Sell AdX to Resolve EU Antitrust Concerns

Sep 20, 2024

Google has reportedly offered to sell its AdX advertising marketplace to resolve antitrust concerns raised by the European Union. This offer comes amid increasing global scrutiny of Google’s dominance in the online advertising sector. However, European publishers have rejected the proposal, claiming it falls short of addressing the broader conflicts of interest within Google’s advertising operations.

According to sources familiar with the case, this marks the first time Google has proposed divesting an asset in response to such legal challenges.

Despite this reported move, Google maintains a strong public stance in defense of its advertising business. A company representative stated that the European Commission’s interpretation of the ad-tech market is flawed, emphasizing the competitiveness and rapid evolution of the sector. The representative reiterated Google’s commitment to its third-party display advertising business.

The case highlights ongoing concerns from regulators worldwide regarding Google’s role in the online advertising supply chain. Critics argue that Google’s control over multiple stages of the process allows it to prioritize its own services, potentially distorting competition and inflating advertising costs.

This is not the only investigation Google is facing. The European Commission’s inquiry began in June, while the UK’s competition authority raised similar concerns earlier this month. In the U.S., the Department of Justice has also filed a lawsuit targeting Google’s advertising practices, further intensifying the company’s legal challenges.

