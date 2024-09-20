GhostCircus Merch Unveils New Era: Eli James Expands Brand with Dynamic New Co-Founders

GhostCircus Merch is excited to announce its latest venture into the world of high-impact merchandise, marking a new chapter in its storied journey. Founded by visionary Eli James, GhostCircus Merch is set to redefine the landscape of fashion and branding with its expanded team of creative powerhouses. From custom merchandise production to eCommerce store management, GhostCircus Merch is evolving into a full-service partner for artists and brands.

Company Launch

GhostCircus Merch is making headlines with its ambitious expansion, aiming to elevate the merchandising game for artists, brands, and entrepreneurs alike. Originally established as GhostCircus Apparel in March 2015, the company quickly gained recognition for its artistically crafted clothing and music merch manufacturing. The brand’s unique approach has led to collaborations with some of the biggest names in the industry. The recent expansion marks a significant milestone as GhostCircus Merch evolves to cater to a broader range of clients and creative visions, encompassing services like event merchandise operations and custom promo items for bands.

Behind the Company

The driving force behind GhostCircus Merch is Eli James, a trailblazing artist and entrepreneur whose journey from a troubled childhood to industry icon is nothing short of inspiring. His background spans from international touring drummer to celebrity fashion designer and merchandising expert. Growing up in the Pacific Northwest under challenging circumstances, James transformed his experiences into a remarkable career. His dedication to creating custom band merch and high-quality apparel has made GhostCircus Merch a leader in custom merchandise production.

From crafting bespoke clothing in his bedroom to gracing the covers of major magazines, Eli James has proven that resilience and vision can overcome any obstacle. His work has not only transformed the fashion world but also showcased his commitment to helping others achieve their dreams. The recent addition of Nikko Ortega and Gregory Ginovic as co-founders signifies a new era for GhostCircus Merch, combining their unique talents and perspectives with James’s innovative spirit in areas like eCommerce store management and band merch warehousing solutions.

Who Are They and What Do They Do?



Eli James’s journey from drummer and fashion designer to a leading figure in music merchandise is a testament to his relentless drive and creativity. The brand initially gained traction through its unique designs and rapid success. During the COVID-19 pandemic, GhostCircus Merch showcased its adaptability by pivoting to mask production, further cementing its place in the merchandise fulfillment services industry.

Nikko Ortega, a key figure in the expansion, is known for his unwavering dedication and ability to forge strong connections, as well as his unmatched talent in implementing next-level SOPs for seamless internal workflows. His approach to personal growth and collaborative success aligns perfectly with GhostCircus Merch’s ethos, contributing significantly to their merchandise logistics operations. Nikko’s community-building skills will undoubtedly propel the company’s ongoing success.

Gregory Ginovic, the newest addition to the team, brings a wealth of experience in sales and brand development. His creative approach to fashion merchandising and background in high-pressure sales environments makes him a vital asset to the expanded GhostCircus Merch team. Gregory’s journey from a professional dancer to a sales manager and now a leader in the fashion industry underscores his commitment to both the arts and client success.

A New Era for Full-Service Partnership

Together, James, Ortega, and Ginovic are poised to take GhostCircus Merch to new heights. With services ranging from custom merch logistics to creative marketing for music merch, the company’s mission is to create not just products but memorable experiences and lasting connections. GhostCircus Merch’s full-service partnership model is designed to cater to artists and brands looking to establish a strong merchandise presence, whether it’s through event merchandise operations or an integrated eCommerce solution.

As GhostCircus Merch embarks on this exciting new chapter, the team invites artists, brands, and visionaries to join them in shaping the future of merchandising. With a shared passion for creativity and excellence, GhostCircus Merch is ready to make dreams a reality, turning visions into extraordinary success stories with their merchandise fulfillment services.

For media inquiries or more information, please visit:

www.gcmerch.com

About GhostCircus Merch

GhostCircus Merch is a leading merchandising company founded by Eli James, specializing in high-impact, artistically driven products. With a commitment to creativity and client success, the company collaborates with a diverse range of artists and brands to create unique and memorable experiences. GhostCircus Merch offers a suite of services, including production, eCommerce store management, fulfillment, logistics, and creative marketing services, making it a true full-service partner in the industry.