New Features Arrive as Xiaomi Watch 2 Series Gets Wear OS 4

Google’s Wear OS 4 is now quietly rolling out to Xiaomi Watch 2 and Watch 2 Pro devices. Though Xiaomi hasn’t officially announced this update, users across regions like the UK, Poland, and Spain have reported receiving it. The rollout is gradual, and users have manually installed the update by checking the firmware settings on their watches. This marks a significant update for Xiaomi’s wearable devices.

Wear OS 4 brings visual enhancements, including new fonts, updated icons, and additional watch faces. Users have also reported bug fixes and stability improvements, with a notable fix related to synchronising the Do Not Disturb mode. Despite Xiaomi’s silence, the update offers essential upgrades to the Watch 2 and Watch 2 Pro, maintaining their competitiveness in the smartwatch market.

Image credit: Xiaomi

Although Xiaomi’s smartwatches aren’t as widely recognized as those from Apple or Samsung, their affordability combined with Google’s Wear OS makes them appealing to Android users. This update further enhances the value of these smartwatches, particularly for consumers seeking an affordable option with solid functionality. Xiaomi’s choice to adopt Wear OS has broadened the appeal of their devices, especially since they remain available in markets like the US.

Featured Image courtesy of MovilZona

Follow us for more updates on Xioami’s watch.