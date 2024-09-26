TikTok Music to Close Worldwide by the End of November

ByteDance has announced the global shutdown of its music streaming service, TikTok Music, effective November 28, 2024. The service, available in regions including Indonesia, Brazil, Australia, Singapore, and Mexico, will cease operations as the company pivots its focus toward enhancing its role in driving music listening on partner streaming platforms.

In a notice on TikTok Music’s website, ByteDance informed subscribers they could continue using the service until the end date, with automatic cancellations following. Users must transfer their playlists by October 28 and submit any refund requests by November 28.

The decision to shutter TikTok Music comes as the company prioritizes partnerships with established music streaming platforms such as Apple Music, Amazon Music, and Spotify. The Add to Music feature, introduced in February, allows TikTok users to add tracks directly to playlists on these platforms, with TikTok planning to strengthen such collaborations.

TikTok Music originated from Resso, a music app first launched by ByteDance in India and Indonesia in 2019. The app was later rebranded to TikTok Music in Brazil and Indonesia before expanding to other regions. However, the service failed to achieve widespread international growth, and Resso faced an early ban in India.

Ole Obermann, TikTok’s global head of Music Business Development, emphasized the company’s shift toward supporting artists and the music industry by focusing on the broader role TikTok plays in music discovery and streaming. Obermann stated, “We will be closing TikTok Music… to focus on our goal of furthering TikTok’s role in driving even greater music listening and value.”

Despite TikTok’s influence in music discovery, the company has faced tensions with the music industry. Earlier this year, Universal Music Group temporarily pulled its catalog from the platform over royalty disputes, though the two parties reached a settlement in March.

Meanwhile, ByteDance is contending with a separate legal battle in the U.S. over a potential ban on the TikTok app, which may have impacted plans to expand TikTok Music into the U.S. market.

Featured Image courtesy of Free Malaysia Today

Follow us for more updates on Bytedance.