South Korea Levies Heavy Fine on Worldcoin for Personal Data Protection Violations

South Korea’s Personal Information Protection Commission (PIPC) has imposed a significant fine on the Worldcoin Foundation and its affiliate Tools For Humanity (TFH) for breaches of the country’s stringent personal information protection laws. The fine, totaling 1.1 billion Korean won ($829,000), marks a decisive action by South Korean regulators to enforce compliance with the Personal Information Protection Act (PIPA).

Investigation and Findings

The PIPC initiated an investigation into the Worldcoin Foundation in February following complaints about the company’s collection of biometric data in exchange for cryptocurrency. The inquiry revealed that Worldcoin and TFH had been collecting iris scans from South Koreans without establishing a legal basis for such data processing activities.

Violations Identified:

Unauthorized Data Collection : The investigation confirmed that nearly 30,000 South Koreans used iris authentication through the Worldcoin application, out of about 100,000 downloads in the country.

: The investigation confirmed that nearly 30,000 South Koreans used iris authentication through the Worldcoin application, out of about 100,000 downloads in the country. Lack of Transparency : The Worldcoin Foundation failed to inform users about the purpose and duration of data retention and did not disclose that the biometric data would be transferred overseas.

: The Worldcoin Foundation failed to inform users about the purpose and duration of data retention and did not disclose that the biometric data would be transferred overseas. Insufficient Data Handling Protocols : The company lacked proper procedures for the deletion of sensitive data, which is a critical component of data protection practices.

: The company lacked proper procedures for the deletion of sensitive data, which is a critical component of data protection practices. Inadequate Age Verification: TFH did not have robust procedures to verify the age of individuals registering on the application, potentially allowing children under 14 to sign up.

In response to these findings, the PIPC not only levied a fine but also issued corrective orders and recommendations for improvement to ensure compliance with PIPA. These directives aim to rectify the oversight and enhance the privacy safeguards in place at Worldcoin Foundation and TFH.

Damien Kieran, the Chief Privacy Officer of TFH, expressed approval of the regulator’s conclusions, stating that the findings affirm the company’s dedication to user privacy and data protection. Kieran highlighted the outcome as a testament to the months of constructive dialogue between the company and the regulator, illustrating that innovation can coexist with stringent regulatory compliance.

Impact on the Crypto Market

Despite the regulatory challenges in South Korea, Worldcoin’s native token experienced a notable increase in value. According to Cointelegraph Markets Pro, the token’s price surged from $1.60 on September 19 to a high of $2.16 on September 26—a 35% increase. This price movement indicates robust market confidence in the project, even amidst regulatory scrutiny.

This incident underscores the critical importance of adhering to evolving global standards for data protection, particularly in the cryptocurrency sector, where user data is a pivotal element of operations. Companies operating within this space must navigate the complex landscape of international data protection laws to foster trust and ensure the sustainability of their platforms.

The PIPC’s action against the Worldcoin Foundation highlights a growing trend of regulatory enforcement in the digital asset space, emphasizing the need for comprehensive data protection measures. As the global landscape for cryptocurrency regulation continues to mature, companies like Worldcoin must prioritize compliance and transparency to navigate these complex waters successfully.

Featured image credit: qalebstudio via Freepik

