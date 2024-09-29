DMR News

Advancing Digital Conversations

News Americas Europe Latest Technology

Google Maps Cracks Down on Businesses Posting Fake Reviews

ByHilary Ong

Sep 29, 2024

Google Maps Cracks Down on Businesses Posting Fake Reviews

Google Maps has ramped up its efforts to tackle fake reviews on its platform by introducing new restrictions and warnings for business profiles involved in such activity. Businesses that violate Google’s Fake Engagement policy can now face a range of temporary restrictions, such as removing fake reviews, blocking new reviews and ratings, and displaying a public warning on their profiles. The warning reads, “Suspected fake reviews were recently removed from this place.”

This change follows earlier actions in the UK, where the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) began investigating Google in 2021 for its handling of fake reviews. The most recent updates were first noticed on a UK business profile shared by a user on X (formerly Twitter), showing the warning message.

Though Google’s support page has been updated to reflect that these restrictions may be applied globally, for now, only users in the UK are seeing such warnings, Search Engine Roundtable reports.

According to Google’s prohibited and restricted content policy, reviews on Maps must reflect authentic experiences at a location or business. The policy prohibits:

  • Reviews that misrepresent the services or products of a business
  • Incentivized reviews, including those given in exchange for payments, discounts, or freebies
  • Manipulation tactics, such as posting reviews from multiple accounts or using emulators and modified operating systems to mimic real engagement

If a business is flagged for breaking these rules, the company will be notified via email and can appeal the decision. In addition to the warning message, other temporary actions might include not allowing the business to receive new reviews or ratings, or unpublishing existing ones. However, it is unclear whether the same warning will appear if fake reviews are reported by the business itself, especially if malicious reviews were posted by others to harm its reputation.

The visible warning, which lets users know that a business profile had fake reviews removed, is designed to provide more transparency. Rather than simply deleting suspicious reviews without explanation, the warning offers users a way to avoid places flagged as potentially untrustworthy.

Featured Image courtesy of henry perks on Unsplash

Follow us for more tech news updates.

Hilary Ong

Hello, from one tech geek to another. Not your beloved TechCrunch writer, but a writer with an avid interest in the fast-paced tech scenes and all the latest tech mojo. I bring with me a unique take towards tech with a honed applied psychology perspective to make tech news digestible. In other words, I deliver tech news that is easy to read.

Related News

Middle East Contributes 7.5% to Global Cryptocurrency Transaction Volume
Sep 29, 2024 Dayne Lee
South Korea Levies Heavy Fine on Worldcoin for Personal Data Protection Violations
Sep 29, 2024 Dayne Lee
China, South Korea, Taiwan Lead Global Chip Equipment Spending for 2025-2027
Sep 29, 2024 Yasmeeta Oon

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

DMR News (Digital Market Reports) is a brand of PulseDirect Communication LLC.

DMR News was established in 2020 to be a trusted source for digital market news and to encourage more conversations about the ever-evolving digital landscape. The inception of DMR News was marked by a recognition of the rapidly evolving digital landscape and the need for a dedicated platform that could keep pace with its constant transformations.

PulseDirect Communication LLC
30 N Gould ST STE R, Sheridan, WY 82801, USA

DMR News

Advancing Digital Conversations

© 2024 PulseDirect Communication LLC. All rights reserved. | 30 N Gould ST STE R, Sheridan, WY 82801