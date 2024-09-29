Rebellious Monk Joins The Pure Land Foundation In Sharing Wisdom To Support Mental Wellness

Osho Taigu is the 31st Head Monk of the more than 540-year-old Fukugonji Buddhist Temple which is nestled in the hills of the Aichi Prefecture in Japan. He first rose to prominence in 2014 when he embarked on a mission to improve mental and spiritual wellbeing in the Japanese corporate world.

A video introducing Osho Taigu to Western audiences is available on the YouTube channel of the Pure Land Foundation at https://www.youtube.com/@ThePureLandFoundation

Osho Taigu travels the world imparting ancient wisdom and teachings and demonstrating their relevance to modern societal challenges. His highly acclaimed YouTube channel provides guidance for “turning suffering into hope” and has over 665,000 subscribers. His most popular YouTube videos have millions of views.

Osho Taigu will work with the Pure Land Foundation to co-create a series of videos for the Foundation’s YouTube channel, targeting Western audiences and covering subjects including:

· Applying ancient wisdom to achieve modern business success.

· Mindfulness, peace and happiness.

· Lessons from nature.

· The secrets of parenting.

· Managing stress.

· Loss and grief.

The Pure Land Foundation has also commissioned a series of videos profiling a diverse array London-based individuals who are seeking guidance in their life. Each video will visit them before, during and after they embark on a one-to-one session with Osho Taigu to explore how learning about ancient philosophies can improve their wellness and outlook.

The Pure Land Foundation has supported projects focused on spiritual, emotional and mental wellness since being founded by philanthropist Bruno Wang in 2015. Throughout 2024 the foundation has been transforming itself to become a digital-first advocacy organisation in response to the mental health crisis. The Pure Land Foundation now hopes to engage online audiences with modern takes on ancient wisdom to support mental wellness.

Osho Taigu said:

“By understanding the essence of life and the mind, anyone can be freed from doubt and suffering, and attain inner peace.”

Osho Taigu will also use the visit to present his two core methods, the Taigu Dojo and the Mandala of Management Dojo. Through a blend of lecture and workshop, participants in the Dojo’s can learn his teachings through physical practice. The inaugural London Taigu Dojo, which is not affiliated with the Pure Land Foundation, will be on 13 October 2024.

For more information please visit:

The Pure Land Foundation on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@ThePureLandFoundation

The Pure Land Foundation website: www.purelandfoundation.com

The London Taigu Dojo: https://busshin.mykajabi.com/20241013eng