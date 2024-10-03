DMR News

Google commits $1 billion to build data center and boost AI growth in Thailand

ByYasmeeta Oon

Oct 3, 2024

Google announced Monday a $1 billion investment in Thailand, equivalent to 36 billion Thai baht, aimed at establishing a new data center and expanding cloud infrastructure within the country. This investment marks a significant move in Google’s broader strategy to strengthen its foothold in Asia, where it faces intense competition from major tech players such as Microsoft and OpenAI, particularly in artificial intelligence and cloud computing.

The investment will see Google create its first-ever data center in Thailand, located in the eastern province of Chonburi. The company said this facility will support growing demand for Google Cloud services and AI innovations, while also enhancing the performance of key Google services like Google Search, Maps, and Workspace in the region. Jackie Wang, Google’s Thailand country lead, highlighted the importance of this development, emphasizing that beyond infrastructure, the investment will “unlock new opportunities for businesses, educators, and all Thais” while aiding in upskilling the local workforce to adapt to AI-driven industry shifts.

Thailand is home to Southeast Asia’s second-largest digital economy, projected to reach $50 billion by 2025, according to a 2023 report by Google, Temasek, and Bain & Company. Google’s push in this region, particularly focusing on AI, comes as the company faces pressure from tech rivals advancing in generative AI and cloud technologies. While Google remains a global leader in search engine technology, it is increasingly challenged by tools like OpenAI’s ChatGPT and Perplexity, both of which use generative AI to transform how people find information.

Google’s role in pioneering transformer models, which form the foundation of many popular generative AI systems, underscores the company’s historical contributions to AI. However, these advances also spotlight the challenges Google faces today in staying competitive within the fast-evolving AI landscape.

Adding to this competitive landscape, Google last week filed an antitrust lawsuit with the European Commission, accusing Microsoft of leveraging its dominant position in the cloud computing market to stifle competition.

Yasmeeta Oon

Just a girl trying to break into the world of journalism, constantly on the hunt for the next big story to share.

