China appeals to WTO over Canada’s new tariffs on EVs and metal imports

ByYasmeeta Oon

Oct 4, 2024

China has filed an appeal to the World Trade Organization (WTO) to challenge Canada’s tariffs on electric vehicles (EVs), steel, and aluminum products. The Chinese Ministry of Commerce announced this on Wednesday, criticizing Canada’s measures as protectionist and discriminatory. This follows Canada’s recent imposition of a 100% tariff on EVs imported from China, a move that came into effect on Tuesday. In addition, in August, Canada announced a 25% tariff on Chinese steel and aluminum imports, following similar actions taken by the United States and European Union.

In its statement, China emphasized that it has initiated a WTO litigation against Canada and plans to investigate the anti-discriminatory aspects of these measures. The ministry also reiterated its firm opposition to the tariffs, asserting that such actions could disrupt and distort global industrial and supply chains.

