Tesla Stops Selling Its Cheapest Model 3

Oct 4, 2024

Tesla has discontinued the sale of its most affordable vehicle, the Model 3 Standard Range Rear-Wheel Drive, previously priced at $39,000.

This version is no longer available in Tesla’s online configurator, with the Model 3 Long-Range Rear-Wheel Drive now becoming the least expensive option in the lineup, priced at $42,500 without subsidies. The shift comes after Tesla introduced a refresh to its Model 3 line earlier in January, adjusting the offerings and price points for consumers.

Alongside this development, Tesla reported its third-quarter vehicle delivery numbers, with 462,890 vehicles delivered between July and September. This figure represents a 6.4% increase compared to the same period last year, driven by price reductions and incentives. However, it fell short of analysts’ expectations, which projected deliveries exceeding 469,000. The shortfall may affect CEO Elon Musk’s forecast for Tesla to surpass the 1.8 million vehicles delivered in 2023.

The company has also been grappling with recalls this year, addressing most issues through over-the-air updates. These recalls affected 200,000 vehicles in January, 2 million in February, 125,000 in May, 12,000 in June, 1.8 million in July, and over 9,000 in August, raising potential concerns among customers about the quality and reliability of the vehicles.

