Ripple CEO on SEC Appeal: “We’ll Fight in Court for as Long as We Need”

Brad Garlinghouse, CEO of Ripple Labs, has pledged to contest the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) in court following the regulator’s announcement that it would appeal a district court decision regarding the firm. This development comes as Ripple continues to navigate the complex regulatory landscape surrounding its flagship product, XRP.

In an October 2 post on X, Garlinghouse expressed his disdain for the SEC’s appeal notice, stating:

“Somehow, they still haven’t gotten the message: they lost on everything that matters.”

He emphasized that while Ripple is prepared to fight in court for as long as necessary, the current legal landscape has firmly established XRP’s status as a non-security. Garlinghouse asserted:

“That does not change even in the face of this misguided — and infuriating — appeal.”

The legal saga began in July of the previous year when New York District Court Judge Analisa Torres ruled that XRP, linked to Ripple, is not classified as a security when sold on public crypto exchanges. This ruling was a significant blow to the SEC, which had filed a lawsuit against Ripple in 2020, alleging that the firm had sold unregistered securities through XRP.

However, the ruling was not entirely in Ripple’s favor. Judge Torres also determined that sales of XRP to institutional investors should have complied with securities laws. As a result, Ripple was fined $125 million for these institutional sales. Nonetheless, last month, the SEC and Ripple reached an agreement to stay the fine as the SEC indicated its intention to appeal.

Reactions from Ripple’s Legal Team

Ripple’s Chief Legal Officer Stuart Alderoty expressed disappointment at the SEC’s appeal but stated that it was “not surprising.” He further mentioned that Ripple is considering whether to file a cross-appeal. Alderoty commented on the nature of the SEC’s lawsuit:

“The SEC’s lawsuit has been irrational and misguided from the start.”

He reiterated Ripple’s readiness to defend its position in the appellate court, demonstrating the firm’s determination to contest the SEC’s claims.

Legal expert and founder of Hodl Law, Fred Rispoli, provided insights into the expected timeline for the appellate court’s decision. According to Rispoli, the Second Circuit appeals court is unlikely to rule on the case for approximately one and a half years. He noted that a decision could be handed down as early as January 2026, but more likely in March or April of that year.

Rispoli explained that both the SEC and Ripple will need to file their briefs early next year, with responses due by March 2025. He anticipated that oral arguments would likely occur around September or October 2025.

XRP Market Reaction

In the midst of this legal turmoil, XRP’s price has seen significant fluctuations. The cryptocurrency has fallen by 10.2% in the last 24 hours and is currently trading at approximately $0.53. This decline reflects the market’s reaction to the ongoing legal challenges faced by Ripple and the uncertainties surrounding the future of XRP.

The SEC’s actions and the subsequent appeal have significant implications for investors and the broader cryptocurrency market. As the legal landscape unfolds, stakeholders are closely monitoring Ripple’s situation, as it may set critical precedents for other cryptocurrency firms facing similar regulatory scrutiny.

Investors will need to weigh the potential risks associated with the ongoing legal challenges against the long-term prospects of Ripple and XRP. The volatility of XRP’s price underscores the importance of regulatory clarity in the cryptocurrency space.

Brad Garlinghouse’s commitment to fighting the SEC’s appeal highlights Ripple’s determination to secure a favorable outcome in its ongoing legal battle. As the case progresses, the implications for Ripple, XRP, and the broader cryptocurrency market will continue to unfold.

The outcome of this legal challenge will be closely watched by industry participants, as it could significantly influence the regulatory environment surrounding digital assets in the United States. With a timeline for the appeal process stretching into 2026, the landscape remains uncertain, making it crucial for investors and stakeholders to stay informed about developments in this pivotal case.

