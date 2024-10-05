DMR News

Tesla and Chinese Automakers Face Increased EU Tariffs on EV Imports

ByYasmeeta Oon

Oct 5, 2024

The European Commission plans to impose additional tariffs on electric vehicles (EVs) imported from China, in response to an anti-subsidy investigation. These tariffs, set to supplement the EU’s standard 10% import duty for cars, come after adjustments made in September, particularly affecting Tesla. The Commission’s proposal is now awaiting a vote by EU members, scheduled for Friday.

Under the provisional tariffs, BYD will face a 17% duty, covering multiple entities such as BYD Auto Co Ltd and Hefei BYD Auto Co Ltd. Geely will encounter an 18.8% tariff, affecting subsidiaries like Asia Euro Automobile Manufacture and Zhejiang Geely Automobile Co Ltd. Meanwhile, SAIC Group faces the highest duty of 35.3%, impacting entities such as SAIC Motor Corp Ltd and SAIC GM Wuling Automobile Co Ltd.

Other companies, including NIO, XPeng, and BMW Brilliance Automotive Ltd, cooperating with the investigation, will face a 20.7% tariff. Tesla will see an individualized duty of 7.8%, significantly reduced from its initially proposed 20.8% rate after negotiations with the U.S. EV maker. Companies not specified individually will face the maximum tariff of 35.3%.

This latest move is part of the EU’s ongoing strategy to address competition from China-based EV manufacturers and protect the European automotive industry.

Featured Image courtesy of Vecteezy

Yasmeeta Oon

