Europe prepares to decide on new tariffs for Chinese electric vehicle imports

ByYasmeeta Oon

Oct 2, 2024

The European Union is set to vote on October 4 to decide whether to impose tariffs as high as 45% on imported electric vehicles (EVs) manufactured in China, according to a Bloomberg News report. This decision comes as part of ongoing deliberations among the bloc’s member states. A draft of the proposed regulation has already been circulated, but sources familiar with the matter have noted that the vote could still be rescheduled.

The voting process was delayed slightly due to last-minute negotiations between the EU and Beijing, aimed at finding a resolution that might prevent the introduction of these tariffs. Despite these talks, the EU is poised to propose final tariffs of up to 35.3% on Chinese EVs, in addition to the existing 10% import duty on cars.

The decision will be determined by a vote from all 27 EU member states. For the tariffs to be blocked, a qualified majority of 15 member states, representing 65% of the EU’s population, would need to oppose the measure. If approved, the new tariffs would come into effect by the end of October.

The European Commission has not yet responded to requests for comments.

