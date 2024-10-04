PLAYSIDE.gg and Pudgy Penguins Join Forces at North America’s Largest Night Market

Pudgy Penguins and PLAYSIDE.gg are bringing more fun to the Richmond Night Market, where over 1 MILLION attendees visit each season, with their mix of physical and virtual prizes built into interactive gameplay.

Pudgy Penguins is excited about partnering with PLAYSIDE.gg to Richmond Night Market to spread joy to attendees with fun carnival games, activities and of course, Pudgy Toys. The integration with the PLAYSIDE.gg app allows Richmond Night Market attendees the chance to win Pudgy Toys (plushies and clip ons) that unlock special in-app prizes such as in-game items, avatar wearables, gift cards, merchandise and more.

The PLAYSIDE.gg integration is a big step forward in making multi-platform gaming and player rewards more engaging than ever before. This integration allows Pudgy Penguins to continue to innovate and connect with a broader audience, paving the way for more exciting developments in both physical and digital gameplay.

Kids, families and game enthusiasts can visit the entertainment area in the Richmond Night Market, located at 8351 River Rd, Richmond, BC V6X 1Y4, Canada, which is open from 7 pm – 12 am on Fridays and Saturdays and from 7 pm – 11 pm on Sundays. Attendees can stop by, play games and win special edition toy items.

For more information, visit PLAYSIDE.gg and experience the magic of Pudgy Penguins at the Richmond Night Market.

About Pudgy Penguins.

Pudgy Penguins is a groundbreaking digital collectibles company bridging the gap between the Web3 community and general consumers with its line of Pudgy Toys, its online game Pudgy world and its licensing platform OverpassIP. Pudgy Penguins’ is disrupting the IP sphere by making Web3 accessible with its tech-integrated products that bring joy to consumers while adding value to NFT shareholders. Their focus on community empowerment and building brand awareness has made them the leading company in the Web3 space while also disrupting the traditional IP sphere. Visit https://pudgypenguins.com/ to learn more.

About PLAYSIDE.gg

PLAYSIDE.gg is a gaming rewards platform founded by Wil Lee and Cass Chan of the littles and has now integrated with Pudgy Penguins so players can earn more digital and real-world rewards from brand quests, in-game achievements and daily loot boxes. Visit PLAYSIDE.gg to learn more.

Disclaimer:

This content is for informational purposes only. Information verification has been done to the best of our ability. Still, due to the nature of the blockchain (cryptocurrency, NFT, mining, etc.) sector as a whole, you are advised to conduct your own additional research and exercise caution. Investments in these fields are inherently risky and should be approached with due diligence.