Dubai Airports to Build World’s Largest Solar Rooftop

Dubai is taking a significant step forward in its efforts to implement sustainable energy solutions across its economy, particularly in the aviation sector. Dubai Airports has unveiled a new plan to install the largest solar rooftop system at any airport in the world, spanning both Dubai International (DXB) and Dubai World Central (DWC) airports.

This project will consist of 62,904 solar panels, generating 60,346 MWh of clean energy each year. The new system will meet 6.5 percent of DXB’s energy needs and 20 percent of DWC’s requirements, contributing significantly to the city’s green initiatives.

This initiative is expected to be fully operational by 2026. Once completed, it will offset 23,000 tonnes of CO2 emissions annually. This reduction is comparable to removing 5,000 cars from the road or supplying electricity to 3,000 homes for a year. Paul Griffiths, CEO of Dubai Airports, emphasized the environmental impact, stating, “Every kilowatt we generate from renewable sources brings us closer to shrinking our carbon footprint and future-proofing our operations.” The installation is being carried out in partnership with the Etihad Clean Energy Development Company.

In parallel, Emirates Airlines has announced its own sustainability project. Through a separate collaboration with Etihad Clean Energy, the airline will install 39,960 solar panels at its Engineering Center. These panels are expected to supply 37 percent of the center’s energy needs. With a total output of 23,177 kWp, the system will generate approximately 34,301,960 kWh annually, cutting CO2 emissions by more than 13,000 tonnes each year.

Both projects build on previous solar installations at Dubai Airports, including solar panels at Terminal 2 and Concourse D of DXB. Other Emirates-owned properties, such as Emirates Flight Catering and The Sevens Stadium, also feature similar installations, highlighting the city’s growing commitment to green energy.

Aligning with Dubai’s Clean Energy Plans

These developments align with Dubai’s broader sustainability goals under its 2040 Urban Master Plan, which prioritizes sustainable infrastructure. Dubai Airports has also made strides in reducing its environmental impact by optimizing cooling systems, utilizing biodiesel for ground vehicles, and cutting down on food waste.

The broader clean energy initiative in Dubai, guided by the Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA), originally set a target of reaching 25 percent clean energy by 2030 and 100 percent by 2050. However, according to Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, CEO of DEWA, Dubai is ahead of schedule and may achieve 27 percent clean energy by 2030, highlighting the rapid pace of implementation across the city.

Featured Image courtesy of ArtistGNDphotography/Getty Images

