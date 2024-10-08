Trump Marks 7 October Anniversary and Criticizes ‘Weak’ Biden and Harris

On the first anniversary of the October 7 Hamas terrorist attacks, former President Donald Trump held a commemoration at his golf resort in Miami, referring to the date as “one of the darkest days in all of history.” However, he quickly pivoted the event into a political attack on Vice President Kamala Harris and President Joe Biden.

During the event, Trump reiterated a prior assertion that the attacks on Israel would not have occurred if he were still in office. He blamed Harris and Biden for what he described as “weakness,” suggesting their leadership emboldened Hamas to carry out the attacks. Speaking to a crowd of around 300 supporters, primarily from the Jewish community, Trump linked the administration’s perceived failures to a rise in anti-Israel sentiment both in the United States and globally.

“Almost as shocking as October 7 itself is the outbreak of antisemitism that we have all seen in its wake,” he remarked.

Trump emphasized the resurgence of anti-Jewish sentiment, specifically within the ranks of the Democratic Party, asserting that the Republican Party has remained untouched by this “horrible disease” and will continue to do so as long as he is in charge.

Reflection on the Attacks

Trump described the October 7 attacks, which resulted in 1,200 deaths and the abduction of an additional 250 individuals by Hamas, as a “moment in horrible history.” He painted a vivid picture, stating, “It seemed as if the gates of hell had sprung open and unleashed their horrors unto the world. We never thought we’d see it … and a lot of that has to do with the leadership of this country.”

After claiming that the attacks would not have happened had he been elected for a second term, Trump assured his audience that he would restore the strong relationship with Israel that he insisted the US has lost under the current administration.

“When I’m president, the US will once again be stronger and closer to Israel than it ever was. But we have to win the election,” he declared.

Trump stressed the need for “unwavering American leadership,” claiming that the dawn of a new, more harmonious Middle East is “finally within our reach.” He pledged that he would not allow threats to the Jewish state or a jihad against America and its allies.

Contrasting Harris’s Tribute

Trump’s assertive rhetoric sharply contrasted with the remarks made earlier that day by Harris, who paid tribute to the victims while also ensuring that Israel receives the support it needs for self-defense.

President Biden expressed sorrow for the suffering on all sides of the conflict and condemned the “vicious surge in antisemitism in America” since the attacks.

Trump’s address began more than two hours later than scheduled, during which he joked about a turbulent flight from New York and expressed concern for Florida ahead of Hurricane Milton, a category 5 storm forecasted to impact the state.

As Trump took the stage in the ballroom at Trump National in Doral, his supporters, some wearing yarmulkes embroidered with his name, cheered enthusiastically. The backdrop included six American and Israeli flags, along with images of nearly 1,200 victims, including 46 Americans, killed by Hamas a year prior. Various speakers, including two Holocaust survivors, Jewish religious leaders, and Republican politicians, lit remembrance candles during the event.

While Trump has positioned himself as Israel’s strongest defender, he has faced criticism for some of his previous remarks. Notably, after the terrorist attack at the Nova music festival last year, he referred to Hezbollah, a group closely allied with Hamas, as “very smart” and called Israel’s defense minister Yoav Gallant “a jerk.” His comments were later condemned by the White House as “dangerous and unhinged.”

Trump’s Popularity Among Supporters

Last month, Trump claimed he was “the most popular person in Israel,” expressing frustration over his lack of support from Jewish voters after polls indicated he was under 40% among them. He insisted he had been “the best president by far” for Israel, stating, “Based on what I did … I should be at 100%,” although he did not reiterate this claim during Monday’s event.

Some supporters voiced their approval of Trump’s strong rhetoric in support of Israel.

“Kamala Harris will stand for Hamas. She is no friend of Israel,” stated Ben Fisher, a Miami resident. “Donald Trump speaks the way a strong leader should. He knows that if your country is attacked, you cannot let that go.”

In contrast to Trump’s political framing, Harris focused on the victims, sharing the stories of two Americans who lost their lives and naming the seven Americans taken hostage by Hamas, four of whom are believed to still be alive.

Trump’s commemoration for the victims of the October 7 attacks quickly turned into a political rally, where he criticized the current administration while pledging unwavering support for Israel. His remarks reflect a broader strategy to frame the upcoming election in terms of national security and international relations, particularly regarding the US-Israel relationship.

As the political landscape heats up ahead of the election, Trump’s strong stance on Israel and condemnation of perceived antisemitism within the Democratic Party could play a significant role in shaping voter sentiment among his supporters.

