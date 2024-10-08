DMR News

Bitcoin Miners Show Mixed Performance in September Amid Market Volatility

Oct 8, 2024

Reports from Bitcoin miners in September reveal a diverse performance landscape as the sector adapts to ongoing market volatility.

Expanding Operations and Technological Integration

While companies like Hut 8 and Iris Energy continue to expand their operations, the latest updates demonstrate varying efficiencies in production outcomes and gains. A notable trend among Bitcoin mining firms is the increasing incorporation of artificial intelligence and high-performance computing into their operations. Hut 8 has set an ambitious target of achieving 20 exahashes per second (EH/s) in self-mining by 2025, while Iris Energy aims to reach 31 EH/s by the fourth quarter of 2024.

Bitfarms experienced a decline in its Bitcoin production, earning 217 BTC in September, down from 233 BTC in August. This drop is primarily attributed to the rising network difficulty, which reached a peak in September, making it more challenging to mine Bitcoin despite improvements in operational efficiency. Bitfarms did achieve its year-end target of 21 watts per terahash ahead of schedule and improved its energy efficiency by 16%.

Hut 8 recorded a marginal increase in its hashrate, rising from 18.5 EH/s in August to 19.5 EH/s by the end of September. This growth is attributed to the deployment of additional miners; however, Hut 8’s BTC production experienced a slight decline, producing 85 BTC in September, down from 87 BTC in August.

In contrast, Iris Energy reported robust results for the same period, significantly increasing its BTC production from 245 BTC in August to 347 BTC in September. This increase was coupled with a 42% rise in mining capacity due to an operational hashrate ramp-up to 21 EH/s.

On October 4, CleanSpark disclosed an impressive 187% increase in hashrate over the past year, rising from 9.6 EH/s in September 2023 to 27.6 EH/s in September 2024. This growth is attributed to strategic diversification across three new states and the completion of multiple expansions at existing data centers.

The performance of Bitcoin miners in September reflects ongoing challenges and opportunities within the industry amid market volatility. While some companies, like Bitfarms and Hut 8, faced declines in BTC production, others, such as Iris Energy and CleanSpark, reported significant gains in output and operational capacity.

As Bitcoin miners continue to adapt to the shifting landscape, the integration of new technologies and strategic expansions will likely play crucial roles in determining their future success.

Performance Metrics of Bitcoin MinersBitfarmsHut 8Iris EnergyCleanSpark
BTC Production in September217 BTC85 BTC347 BTCN/A
Previous Month’s BTC Production233 BTC87 BTC245 BTCN/A
Hashrate (EH/s)N/A19.5 EH/s21 EH/s27.6 EH/s
Year-End Efficiency Target Achieved21 watts/TH (ahead of schedule)N/AN/AN/A
Energy Efficiency Increase16%N/AN/AN/A
New Hosting AgreementStronghold Digital MiningN/AN/AN/A
Total BTC Holdings1,147 BTCN/AN/AN/A

