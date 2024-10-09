DMR News

Tesla’s Head of Vehicle Programs Joins Waymo Ahead of Robotaxi Launch

ByHilary Ong

Oct 9, 2024

Tesla has lost a key executive to Waymo just days before unveiling its robotaxi. Daniel Ho, Tesla’s former head of vehicle programs and new product integration, has joined Waymo as programs director, according to a LinkedIn post he shared last week.

Ho had a significant role at Tesla, overseeing major projects during his nearly decade-long tenure. His responsibilities included the launch of the Model S Dual Motor, Autopilot 1.0, and P90 Ludicrous. He also managed the Model 3 program from its early stages through its mass production.

In 2020, he took charge of the Model Y program and, in 2022, he was promoted to Director of Vehicle Programs, reporting directly to CEO Elon Musk. Under his leadership, Tesla ramped up production, increasing from 0.5 million to 1.85 million vehicles annually, and opened new factories in Berlin and Texas. Ho also played a part in laying the foundation for Tesla’s robotaxi project, set to be revealed this week.

Ho’s career in the automotive industry began at Ford, where he spent 12 years as an aerospace engineer before moving into product planning. His jump to Waymo comes at a critical time for the autonomous vehicle company, as it adds the Hyundai Ioniq 5 to its robotaxi lineup and prepares to expand its Zeekr robotaxis.

The departure of Daniel Ho from Tesla follows reports of significant layoffs at the company earlier this year, during which his team was reportedly affected. Some reports suggested chaotic decision-making, with teams being fired and later rehired. However, Ho’s move to Waymo signals a swift transition as Tesla gets ready to unveil its robotaxi, a project he had been working on.

Ho expressed his excitement about joining Waymo, writing in his LinkedIn post:

“I’m excited to announce that I’ve joined Waymo as Programs Director. I’m honored to contribute to our mission, build on the awesome work the team has done to date, and help accelerate autonomous vehicle technology!”

In addition to Ho, another key Tesla figure, David Zhang, a top vehicle program manager who worked closely with Ho, also confirmed his departure from Tesla recently.

Hilary Ong

