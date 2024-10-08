Tesla’s Long-Awaited Robotaxi to be Revealed on Thursday

Tesla is gearing up for its highly anticipated Robotaxi reveal, set to take place Thursday at Warner Bros. Discovery’s movie studio in Burbank, California.

This event, titled “We, Robot,” promises to be one of the company’s flashiest showcases, with doors opening at 5 p.m. PT and remarks kicking off at 7 p.m. PT. Tesla plans to livestream the event on its YouTube page and X, the social media platform owned by Elon Musk.

The Robotaxi event has been on Tesla’s radar since Musk teased it back in April, initially planning for an August 8 reveal. However, the unveiling was postponed due to what Tesla described as an “important design change to the front.” Despite the delay, excitement has grown for this latest addition to Tesla’s ambitious lineup.

Autonomous driving has been a long-standing goal for Musk, though it has yet to fully materialize in Tesla’s current vehicles. Tesla’s Full Self-Driving (FSD) system, despite its name, still requires active human supervision, and numerous videos online confirm that drivers need to take control during various driving scenarios. Musk initially floated the idea of robotaxis in 2019, suggesting that existing Teslas could be converted into autonomous taxis through software updates, offering owners a chance to earn income when not using their vehicles. That vision, which included millions of robotaxis on the road by 2020, never came to fruition.

The upcoming reveal is expected to focus more on the vehicle’s design than on its autonomous capabilities. Musk has expressed his intent to build a robotaxi without a steering wheel or pedals, and images included in Walter Isaacson’s 2023 biography of Musk showed a Cybertruck-inspired, two-door, two-seater compact vehicle, which could hint at the direction Tesla is taking with this new offering.

Featured Image courtesy of Samuel Corum/Bloomberg via Getty Images

