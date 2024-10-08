DMR News

Advancing Digital Conversations

News Americas Latest Technology

Tesla’s Long-Awaited Robotaxi to be Revealed on Thursday

ByHilary Ong

Oct 8, 2024

Tesla’s Long-Awaited Robotaxi to be Revealed on Thursday

Tesla is gearing up for its highly anticipated Robotaxi reveal, set to take place Thursday at Warner Bros. Discovery’s movie studio in Burbank, California.

This event, titled “We, Robot,” promises to be one of the company’s flashiest showcases, with doors opening at 5 p.m. PT and remarks kicking off at 7 p.m. PT. Tesla plans to livestream the event on its YouTube page and X, the social media platform owned by Elon Musk.

The Robotaxi event has been on Tesla’s radar since Musk teased it back in April, initially planning for an August 8 reveal. However, the unveiling was postponed due to what Tesla described as an “important design change to the front.” Despite the delay, excitement has grown for this latest addition to Tesla’s ambitious lineup.

Autonomous driving has been a long-standing goal for Musk, though it has yet to fully materialize in Tesla’s current vehicles. Tesla’s Full Self-Driving (FSD) system, despite its name, still requires active human supervision, and numerous videos online confirm that drivers need to take control during various driving scenarios. Musk initially floated the idea of robotaxis in 2019, suggesting that existing Teslas could be converted into autonomous taxis through software updates, offering owners a chance to earn income when not using their vehicles. That vision, which included millions of robotaxis on the road by 2020, never came to fruition.

The upcoming reveal is expected to focus more on the vehicle’s design than on its autonomous capabilities. Musk has expressed his intent to build a robotaxi without a steering wheel or pedals, and images included in Walter Isaacson’s 2023 biography of Musk showed a Cybertruck-inspired, two-door, two-seater compact vehicle, which could hint at the direction Tesla is taking with this new offering.

Featured Image courtesy of Samuel Corum/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Follow us for the latest news on Tesla’s Robotaxi event.

Hilary Ong

Hello, from one tech geek to another. Not your beloved TechCrunch writer, but a writer with an avid interest in the fast-paced tech scenes and all the latest tech mojo. I bring with me a unique take towards tech with a honed applied psychology perspective to make tech news digestible. In other words, I deliver tech news that is easy to read.

Related News

Elizabeth Warren and John Deaton Set for Two October Debates
Oct 8, 2024 Dayne Lee
NFTs Weekly Sales Volumes Hit Highest Level Since August
Oct 8, 2024 Dayne Lee
Samsung apologizes after missing third-quarter profit expectations
Oct 8, 2024 Yasmeeta Oon

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

DMR News (Digital Market Reports) is a brand of PulseDirect Communication LLC.

DMR News was established in 2020 to be a trusted source for digital market news and to encourage more conversations about the ever-evolving digital landscape. The inception of DMR News was marked by a recognition of the rapidly evolving digital landscape and the need for a dedicated platform that could keep pace with its constant transformations.

PulseDirect Communication LLC
30 N Gould ST STE R, Sheridan, WY 82801, USA

DMR News

Advancing Digital Conversations

© 2024 PulseDirect Communication LLC. All rights reserved. | 30 N Gould ST STE R, Sheridan, WY 82801