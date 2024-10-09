DMR News

Super Micro stock jumps following AI GPU shipment announcement

Oct 9, 2024

Super Micro Computer‘s shares saw a significant 15% rise following the company’s announcement that it is now shipping over 100,000 graphics processing units (GPUs) used for artificial intelligence every quarter. This surge in GPU shipments could represent billions of dollars in revenue, with the average price of a GPU comparable to Nvidia’s $30,000 chips.

The GPU shipment figures were disclosed alongside the unveiling of a new cooling product aimed at reducing hardware costs and cooling requirements for data centers. Super Micro emphasized that the new solution would benefit servers that must operate continuously, enhancing efficiency for companies that use their computers for data storage, website hosting, and AI model training.

The company also noted that it had deployed more than 100,000 GPUs equipped with liquid cooling for some of the largest artificial intelligence factories in existence, as well as for major cloud service providers. These developments further solidify Super Micro’s position as a key player in the AI hardware market.

However, despite the stock’s rise following the announcement, Super Micro has faced challenges. The company is currently about nine weeks late in filing its annual report, which was initially expected in August. In late August, Super Micro disclosed that its management needed additional time to evaluate the effectiveness of its internal controls over financial reporting as of June 30, 2024.

Additionally, the company’s stock remains down by over 50% since reaching its peak in March. The shares dropped by 12% on September 26 after The Wall Street Journal reported that the Department of Justice had opened an investigation into Super Micro. This followed allegations made by short seller Hindenburg Research, which claimed to have found new evidence of accounting irregularities within the company.

Featured Image courtesy of Kiplinger

