National Bank of Bahrain Launches First Bitcoin Investment Fund

The National Bank of Bahrain (NBB) has made a significant move in the financial landscape by launching its inaugural Bitcoin investment fund, aimed specifically at institutional investors within the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC). This group consists of Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Collaborative Development of the Fund

According to local media reports, the fund was created in partnership with ARP Digital, a prominent digital asset firm. This investment vehicle is designed to provide investors with exposure to Bitcoin, featuring capped gains at a predefined threshold and offering 100% loss protection on the downside. This innovative approach aims to attract a diverse range of investors while mitigating the inherent risks associated with cryptocurrency investments.

Abdullah Kanoo, co-founder and co-CEO of ARP Digital, commented on the importance of this fund: “This structured investment opens new doors for investors seeking a calculated approach to digital assets. By leveraging our expertise in digital assets and NBB’s extensive reach in the financial sector, we have created a product that introduces Bitcoin exposure within a highly secure framework.”

Bahrain’s Growing Crypto Landscape

Bahrain has been steadily positioning itself as a hub for digital assets, thanks to its initiatives aimed at fostering an “innovation-friendly crypto and fintech ecosystem.” Eric Anziani, Chief Operating Officer of Crypto.com, noted that these efforts have included implementing clear regulations that balance consumer protection with the needs of commercialization.

Recent Developments: Crypto.com received a license from the Bahrain central bank to operate in September. Binance has been active in Bahrain since March 2022. BitOasis also operates within the region.



These developments highlight Bahrain’s commitment to creating a conducive environment for crypto businesses, drawing in significant players from the industry and facilitating a more integrated market.

The regulatory landscape for cryptocurrencies has also seen notable advancements in the UAE. In 2023, the Virtual Asset Regulatory Authority (VARA), which oversees cryptocurrency laws in Dubai, released comprehensive regulatory guidelines aimed at Web3 companies.

These guidelines are designed to ensure a stable and secure framework for the burgeoning crypto market, providing clarity for businesses operating within this sector.

Cryptocurrency Transaction Volume in MENA

A recent report by Chainalysis sheds light on the cryptocurrency market in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region, revealing that it accounted for 7.5% of global cryptocurrency transaction volume between July 2023 and June 2024. This translates to a staggering total of $338.7 billion during this timeframe, with institutional and professional investors representing the vast majority of transactions.

Region Transaction Volume (July 2023 – June 2024) Percentage of Global Volume MENA $338.7 billion 7.5%

The report emphasizes the growing interest and participation of institutional investors in the cryptocurrency market, suggesting a trend towards greater acceptance and integration of digital assets in traditional financial systems.

Onchain Traffic Dynamics

In terms of onchain traffic, the MENA region primarily conducts its transactions through centralized exchanges. However, there has been a notable increase in interest in decentralized platforms, particularly in the UAE and Saudi Arabia. This shift suggests a growing demand for greater financial autonomy and innovative investment opportunities among users in these countries.

Centralized vs. Decentralized Exchanges: Centralized exchanges remain the dominant platform for transaction volumes. Increased interest in decentralized exchanges highlights a potential shift in user preferences and investment strategies.



This evolving dynamic presents both opportunities and challenges for investors, as decentralized platforms often offer different risk profiles and user experiences compared to their centralized counterparts.

The launch of NBB’s Bitcoin investment fund reflects a broader trend within the GCC towards embracing cryptocurrency as a legitimate investment avenue. As more institutions look to incorporate digital assets into their portfolios, the demand for structured and secure investment products is likely to grow.

Investors are increasingly seeking ways to engage with cryptocurrencies while minimizing risks. The introduction of this fund not only caters to that need but also serves as a potential catalyst for further growth and innovation within the region’s financial landscape.

The National Bank of Bahrain’s launch of its first Bitcoin investment fund marks a pivotal moment for institutional investment in the GCC’s cryptocurrency market. By partnering with ARP Digital and focusing on structured, secure investment opportunities, NBB is well-positioned to attract a diverse range of institutional investors.

As regulatory frameworks continue to evolve and the market for digital assets expands, Bahrain and the broader MENA region are likely to become key players in the global cryptocurrency landscape. The integration of traditional financial institutions with digital assets offers exciting prospects for investors, paving the way for a new era of investment strategies.

Featured image credit: upklyak via Freepik

