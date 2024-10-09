Noise Pollution from Bitcoin Mining Sparks Health Crisis in Texas Town

Bitcoin mining has often faced criticism for its excessive electricity consumption and minimal societal benefits. However, a recent lawsuit in Texas has highlighted another concern: the negative impact of cryptocurrency mining on public health.

Lawsuit Against Marathon Digital

A Bitcoin mining facility operated by Marathon Digital near Granbury, Texas, has been generating significant noise, prompting local residents to take action. A group of citizens, known as Citizens Concerned About Wolf Hollow, has organized a lawsuit against Marathon Digital in an attempt to reclaim their peace and quiet. They are urging the company to cease using CPUs and GPUs for cryptocurrency mining, citing that the noise from the facility’s cooling systems is adversely affecting their health.

The group is represented by Earthjustice, a non-profit environmental law firm, and is seeking a permanent injunction against Marathon Digital’s operations unless the company can reduce its noise pollution.

Marathon Digital’s facility, which boasts a 300-megawatt mining capacity, is located adjacent to the Wolf Hollow II gas power plant. The company is also contemplating an expansion that would increase its Bitcoin mining capabilities but would result in an additional 760,000 tons of greenhouse gas emissions (CO2) annually. Local residents have voiced their opposition to this expansion, citing the already excessive noise levels from the existing plant, particularly at night.

Marathon utilizes a combination of liquid immersion cooling and fans to manage the temperature of its 20,000 computing units. However, nearby residents report that the fans create a continuous low hum that permeates the neighborhood, disrupting their daily lives.

Health Issues Reported by Residents

According to Earthjustice attorneys, more than two dozen individuals in the community have experienced health issues directly linked to the noise pollution from the facility. Reported symptoms include:

Vertigo

Hearing loss

Migraines

Fatigue

Anxiety

Tinnitus

Rodrigo Cantú, a senior attorney at Earthjustice, emphasized that constant background noise and inadequate sleep can have an “unreasonable” impact on overall health, exacerbating existing conditions and leading to new health challenges.

Marathon Digital’s Response

In response to the allegations, Marathon Digital disputed the claims made by residents. The company asserted that 30% of its computing units have already been converted to liquid immersion cooling, with plans to increase that figure to 50% by the end of the year. Marathon maintained that the facility’s noise levels remain within normal operating ranges and dismissed the residents’ reported health problems as lacking scientific support.

Texas has become a hotspot for cryptocurrency mining operations due to its low taxes, ample land, and minimal regulations. While the rise of generative AI has overshadowed Bitcoin to some extent, the cryptocurrency continues to be a profitable venture for those willing to invest significant energy resources.

Despite the ongoing controversies surrounding Bitcoin mining, an upcoming HBO documentary is expected to unveil the true identity of Satoshi Nakamoto, the enigmatic figure behind Bitcoin technology, which was developed in 2008. This revelation could further ignite discussions about the future of cryptocurrency and its implications for society.

The situation in Granbury serves as a reminder of the potential unintended consequences of Bitcoin mining on local communities. As the demand for cryptocurrencies continues to grow, so does the responsibility of mining companies to ensure their operations do not adversely affect public health or the environment. The outcome of the lawsuit against Marathon Digital may set a precedent for how cryptocurrency mining is regulated and monitored in the future.

Key Information on Marathon Digital and Noise Pollution Details Location of Mining Facility Near Granbury, Texas Mining Capacity 300 megawatts Reported Health Issues Vertigo, hearing loss, migraines, fatigue, anxiety, tinnitus Number of Affected Residents Over 24 Response from Marathon Digital Claims noise levels are within normal ranges; 30% of units using liquid immersion cooling Planned Expansion Impact Additional 760,000 tons of CO2 emissions Legal Representation Earthjustice Community Group Name Citizens Concerned About Wolf Hollow

Featured image credit: Carol Lin via Flickr

