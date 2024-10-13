DMR News

GM Drops Ultium for Alternative Battery Technologies

Oct 13, 2024

General Motors (GM) is moving away from its standardized Ultium battery system, opting for a more varied approach with different battery cell chemistries and formats. This change diverges from GM’s initial plan to use a unified battery system across its electric vehicles (EVs), which was intended to reduce costs and streamline production. However, challenges such as COVID-19 delays and issues with robotic assembly hindered the rollout of Ultium batteries.

Kurt Kelty, GM’s vice president of batteries, indicated that transitioning to program-specific batteries now makes more sense for the company. One of the major changes will be a switch from nickel cobalt manganese (NCM) chemistry to lithium iron phosphate (LFP) batteries, a move expected to lower the cost of GM’s EVs by as much as $6,000. LFP batteries are also considered easier to produce. GM’s shift follows other automakers, such as Tesla and Ford, who have already adopted LFP technology.

GM is also investing in a new battery research facility at its Warren Tech Center in Michigan. Researchers at the facility will investigate various battery formats, including cylindrical and prismatic cells, alongside the pouch format GM currently uses. The team will also explore alternative battery chemistries to advance the company’s EV technology.

This change in strategy aligns with GM’s efforts to make its EV division profitable. The company expects to sell and produce around 200,000 EVs this year, positioning itself as the second-largest EV seller in North America, behind Tesla.

Featured Image courtesy of Bill Pugliano/Getty Images

