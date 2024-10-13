South Korea Permits Division of Cryptocurrency Holdings in Divorce Settlements

Married couples in South Korea can now legally divide their cryptocurrency holdings during divorce proceedings, according to IPG Legal, a law firm specializing in the country’s legal system. This development reflects the increasing relevance of digital assets in marital finances and the evolving legal frameworks surrounding cryptocurrencies.

IPG Legal clarified that South Korean law allows both tangible and intangible assets to be divided during a divorce. Article 839-2 of the Korean Civil Act enables either spouse to request a division of marital assets accumulated during the marriage.

A significant Supreme Court ruling in 2018 recognized cryptocurrencies and virtual assets as property due to their economic value. Consequently, any cryptocurrencies acquired during the marriage can be included in the marital estate, allowing spouses to pursue equitable divisions during divorce.

Legal Aspect Details Applicable Law Article 839-2 of the Korean Civil Act Supreme Court Ruling Cryptocurrencies recognized as property (2018)

Spouses who suspect their partner holds cryptocurrency assets can request a court to issue a “fact-finding investigation” to determine the value of those holdings. Tracking crypto investments is generally easier than tracing traditional cash, as blockchain technology preserves all transaction records. This transparency facilitates a straightforward investigation into asset values.

Moreover, forensic accounting and bank withdrawal records can help uncover hidden sources of crypto holdings. The ability to track these assets is vital for ensuring fairness in asset distribution during divorce proceedings.

Hidden Bitcoin in Divorce Proceedings

The growing use of cryptocurrency has led to more divorce cases involving digital assets globally. In one notable New York case, a wife hired a forensic accountant to investigate her husband’s potential hidden Bitcoin holdings. The investigation revealed that he had failed to disclose 12 BTC, valued at approximately $500,000, stored in an undisclosed crypto wallet.

She expressed her surprise, stating, “It was never even a thought in my mind because it’s not like we were discussing it or making investments together. It was definitely a shock.” This incident underscores the importance of financial transparency in divorce and highlights the need for individuals to consider digital assets in their financial arrangements.

Options for Division of Crypto Holdings

When it comes to dividing cryptocurrency holdings, partners can choose to either cash out the crypto assets before splitting or share the tokens directly. This decision often depends on factors such as current market conditions, tax implications, and individual investment strategies.

For example, cashing out might be beneficial in a favorable market but could also result in capital gains taxes. Conversely, sharing tokens may allow couples to maintain their investments in crypto as long-term assets, depending on their financial goals.

The ability to divide cryptocurrency holdings during divorce proceedings is a significant advancement in South Korea’s legal landscape. As digital assets become more integrated into financial systems, recognizing cryptocurrencies as divisible marital property is crucial for addressing the complexities of modern marital finances. Couples navigating divorce can now better understand their rights regarding cryptocurrency assets, ensuring a fairer division of wealth.

As the trend of digital assets continues to grow globally, it is essential for legal systems to adapt to the changing financial landscape. This adaptation not only protects individuals’ interests but also reinforces the need for comprehensive legal frameworks that consider the unique characteristics of cryptocurrencies.

Featured image credit: brgfx via Freepik

