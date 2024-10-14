Trump Labels Democrats as “The Enemy from Within,” Claiming They Pose Greater Threat than Foreign Adversaries

Former President Donald Trump has characterized Democrats and others who have investigated him as “the enemy from within,” suggesting that they are more dangerous than significant foreign adversaries such as Russia and China. This assertion was made during an interview that aired on Sunday, where Trump specifically singled out individuals like Representative Adam Schiff, whom he referred to as “lunatics” within the political system.

Trump’s Claims in the Interview

In a pre-taped segment on Fox News’ “Sunday Morning Futures,” host Maria Bartiromo asked Trump how he would manage bureaucrats who might undermine him if he were to win a second term. In response, Trump stated, “I always say, we have two enemies. We have the outside enemy, and then we have the enemy from within, and the enemy from within, in my opinion, is more dangerous than China, Russia, and all these countries.”

He emphasized that a “smart president” could manage external threats with relative ease but that the internal opposition posed a more complex challenge. Trump elaborated, saying, “The thing that’s tougher to handle are these lunatics that we have inside, like Adam Schiff,” reinforcing his view that Schiff represents a significant internal threat.

As the 2024 presidential race heats up, Trump has increasingly labeled his opponents—Vice President Kamala Harris among them—as criminals. He has framed critical speech about him or his policies as illegal, a tactic he has employed in past campaigns as well. Trump’s rhetoric has intensified, aiming to rally his base while undermining his opposition.

His comments on Sunday echoed statements made at a recent rally in Coachella, California, where he branded Schiff as “shifty” and reiterated that he is “the enemy from within.” Trump claimed, “He conceived of the Russia hoax… He’s a sick person,” underscoring his long-standing animosity towards Schiff, which dates back to Schiff’s role as a lead prosecutor during Trump’s first impeachment trial in 2019.

Key Points from Trump’s Statements Details Enemies Identified Outside enemy (foreign) vs. enemy from within (domestic) Targeted Individual Adam Schiff, labeled as a “lunatic” and “the enemy from within” Election Concerns Claims that unrest will come from radical leftists, not foreign adversaries Potential Response to Unrest National Guard or military intervention if necessary

Schiff’s Response

In response to Trump’s comments, Schiff’s campaign highlighted a series of tweets he posted on Saturday night, stating, “Yet another nonsensical rant about me filled with tired insults, lies about voting booths, and more, this time in my home state of California. Seriously, Donald. Why are you so obsessed with me?” This response reflects Schiff’s frustration with Trump’s continued focus on him, particularly as the congressman leads in the California Senate race against Republican Steve Garvey.

The rivalry between Trump and Schiff has been fierce, especially following the congressman’s role as an impeachment manager in 2019. Trump has often referred to Schiff in derogatory terms on platforms like Truth Social, accusing him of conducting an improper investigation into Trump’s ties to Russia during the impeachment inquiry.

House Republicans have echoed Trump’s sentiments regarding Schiff, especially as he leads in the California Senate race. In 2023, House Republicans formally censured Schiff on the House floor, alleging that he misrepresented findings from special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into the 2016 Trump campaign’s interactions with Russia. Notably, Mueller’s report concluded that there was no coordinated effort between Trump’s campaign and Russia to influence the election.

Trump remarked, “You look at the danger he put our country in, potentially with Russia, with the phony, made-up deal that he made up with Hillary and some bad people… that started off as an excuse for why she lost an election that a lot of people thought she should have won.” His rhetoric suggests that he views Schiff’s actions as not just politically motivated, but as a threat to national security.

Trump on Election Security

When discussing the upcoming election, Trump attempted to alleviate concerns about potential chaos similar to the events of 2020. He stated, “No, I don’t think so, not from the side that votes for Trump,” emphasizing that any issues around the election would not stem from outside interference. He further asserted, “I think the bigger problem is the enemy from within… We have some very bad people; we have some sick people, radical left lunatics.”

In his view, any unrest during the election would be manageable, stating that it “should be very easily handled by, if necessary, by the National Guard, or if really necessary by the military, because they can’t let that happen.” This claim raises questions about the readiness of law enforcement and military resources, especially considering the National Guard’s delayed response during the Capitol attack on January 6, 2021, which was partly attributed to Trump’s lack of a direct request for deployment that day.

Trump’s characterization of Democrats and others who oppose him as “the enemy from within” reflects his ongoing strategy to galvanize his base ahead of the 2024 election. By positioning himself against internal adversaries and emphasizing the supposed threats they pose, he seeks to unify supporters while painting a stark picture of a political landscape rife with danger.

As the campaign progresses, it will be essential to monitor how this rhetoric influences voter sentiment and the overall political climate. The tensions between Trump and figures like Schiff, combined with broader concerns about election integrity and political unrest, are likely to play a significant role in shaping the upcoming election cycle.

