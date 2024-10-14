Rapidus and Denso team up to boost Japan’s chip design

Japanese companies Rapidus and Denso will share chip design methods for advanced technologies, including artificial intelligence and autonomous vehicles, according to a report from Nikkei on Saturday. The collaboration marks the first instance of Japanese firms leading the standardization of design methods for advanced chips.

The two companies are aiming to strengthen the competitiveness of Japan’s chip industry by encouraging other companies to join in sharing these design approaches. This initiative could lead to quicker development times and reduced costs in fabricating advanced chips, which are crucial for future technologies.

