Intel and AMD join forces to tackle competition from Arm

ByYasmeeta Oon

Oct 17, 2024

Intel and AMD announced on Tuesday they are joining forces to ensure software compatibility across their x86 chips, in response to growing competition from Arm Holdings. Intel, which developed the x86 architecture used in most laptops, PCs, and data center servers, and AMD, which licenses the technology, have seen their market share eroded by Arm’s architecture, which powers chips designed by companies like Apple and Qualcomm and is used by major tech firms like Amazon, Microsoft, and Alphabet in their data centers. Unlike Arm, where chips are guaranteed to run all Arm software regardless of the manufacturer, Intel and AMD’s x86-based chips sometimes require software adjustments to work seamlessly across both brands.

To address this issue, Intel and AMD are forming an “advisory group” to improve software compatibility across their chips. The group will include key tech companies like Broadcom, Dell, Lenovo, and Oracle. The aim is to align hardware and software to ensure “consistent and compatible” performance across a range of applications.

At Lenovo’s developer event in Seattle, Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger addressed the resilience of x86 technology, highlighting its adaptability for AI-powered laptops and other modern uses. “Rumors of my death are severely exaggerated,” Gelsinger said, asserting that x86 is poised for further growth and customization in the evolving tech landscape.

Featured Image courtesy of Mitrade

Yasmeeta Oon

Just a girl trying to break into the world of journalism, constantly on the hunt for the next big story to share.

