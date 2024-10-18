Instagram introduces profile cards to help users find new friends

Instagram has introduced “profile cards,” allowing users and creators to more easily connect and make new friends on the platform. These cards will feature profile pictures, links, music, and even QR codes for others to scan, with customizable backgrounds that reflect personal style. The new feature aims to simplify sharing profiles by eliminating the need to manually type usernames, while also offering a creative outlet for users to design cards that reflect their interests and attract like-minded individuals. Additionally, creators can leverage these cards to collaborate with other creators or brands.

The launch of profile cards builds on a previous update from August, where Instagram introduced the option for users to add songs to their profiles. This new tool is available globally, with users able to start designing their cards immediately.

Featured image courtesy of Vixen Digital

