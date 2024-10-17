Thailand’s Oldest Bank Introduces Stablecoin Remittance Services

Siam Commercial Bank (SCB), the longest-established commercial bank in Thailand, has taken a significant step forward by incorporating stablecoin-based cross-border payment and remittance services. This initiative is launched in partnership with the fintech company Lightnet, marking a pivotal advancement in the bank’s digital offerings.

The introduction of stablecoin services by SCB enables clients to execute cross-border transactions seamlessly, available 24/7, which significantly enhances convenience and reduces the traditional time constraints associated with banking operations. One of the primary advantages of this integration is the substantial reduction in transaction costs, which is particularly beneficial for those sending or receiving remittances in more valuable currencies.

Tridbodi Arunanondchai, CEO of Lightnet, emphasized the broader implications of this initiative, stating that it not only lowers the capital requirements for transactions but also extends valuable new offerings to retail, corporate, and institutional clients, thereby promoting financial inclusion.

Before its official rollout, SCB’s new stablecoin services underwent rigorous testing within the Bank of Thailand’s regulatory sandbox. This program allows financial institutions to experiment with innovative digital asset solutions in a controlled environment with reduced regulatory risks, ensuring that new technologies meet stringent standards without stifling innovation.

Global Trends in Stablecoin Usage

Globally, United States dollar-denominated stablecoins have become a popular store of value, particularly in the developing world. Residents in these regions often convert their savings into stablecoins to maintain purchasing power against the backdrop of local currency depreciation.

A recent study by Chainalysis highlighted that stablecoins represent about 43% of all crypto transaction volumes in Sub-Saharan Africa. Eric Jardine, the cybercrimes research lead at Chainalysis, pointed out a strong correlation between currency devaluation and the adoption of stablecoins.

Further data supports the rising trend of stablecoin use in Latin America. For instance, in Venezuela, where the currency has seen significant devaluation, stablecoins accounted for a majority of the digital assets used for remittances in 2023. Similar trends are observed in other Latin American countries like Argentina, Colombia, Brazil, and Mexico.

Mastercard’s Insights on Remittances

In a related development, payments giant Mastercard released a report in March 2024 analyzing remittance flows to South America, which noted that remittances to this region are growing faster than anywhere else globally. The report forecasts that blockchain assets, particularly stablecoins, will increasingly capture market share and catalyze the transition to a more digital global economy.

Region Percentage of Crypto Remittances Stablecoins Share Sub-Saharan Africa 43% of crypto volume Not specified Venezuela 9% of total remittances Over 50% South America Fastest growing remittance region Increasingly significant

SCB’s strategic move to adopt stablecoin technology for remittances is reflective of a larger global shift towards digital financial solutions, driven by the need for cost efficiency, accessibility, and financial stability. As financial institutions like SCB continue to innovate, the landscape of global remittances and financial transactions is poised to evolve, offering more robust and inclusive financial services worldwide.

Featured image credit: DALL-E by ChatGPT

