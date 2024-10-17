Former Palantir CISO Dane Stuckey Now Leading Security at OpenAI

Dane Stuckey, formerly the Chief Information Security Officer (CISO) at Palantir, has joined OpenAI to lead its security operations alongside Matt Knight, OpenAI’s current head of security.

Stuckey made the announcement on X, expressing his commitment to ensuring that OpenAI meets the highest standards of security, compliance, and trust. He emphasized the critical importance of securing OpenAI’s products for millions of users, supporting democratic institutions, and advancing the safe development of artificial general intelligence (AGI).

Stuckey’s background in cybersecurity is extensive. He joined Palantir in 2014, where he held roles in detection engineering and incident response. Before his tenure at Palantir, Stuckey spent over a decade working in digital forensics, incident detection, response, and security program development in both commercial and government sectors, according to his blog.

Stuckey’s experience at Palantir, known for its significant government contracts, could align with OpenAI’s recent efforts to strengthen ties with the U.S. Department of Defense. OpenAI has been increasing its involvement with government agencies since it lifted its ban on selling AI technology to the military in January. The company has collaborated with the Pentagon on various software projects, including those related to cybersecurity. Moreover, the recent addition of retired Gen. Paul Nakasone, former head of the National Security Agency, to OpenAI’s board highlights its growing focus on security and government partnerships.

In recent weeks, OpenAI has been expanding its security team and infrastructure. The company posted a job listing for a head of trusted compute and cryptography, aimed at building a secure AI infrastructure. This role will oversee initiatives to protect AI technologies, evaluate security tools, and establish access controls that advance AI security.

Featured Image courtesy of Anadolu via Getty Images

