Super Nintendo World in Orlando Set to Open May 2025

ByYasmeeta Oon

Oct 20, 2024

Super Nintendo World is set to open at Universal Orlando Resort on May 22, 2025. This will be the third Nintendo theme park globally, following locations in Los Angeles and Japan. The park promises a variety of interactive areas, themed rides, and Nintendo-inspired dining and shopping experiences. Visitors will have over six months to prepare for the grand opening.

Super Nintendo World is part of Universal Resort Orlando’s larger expansion, known as Universal Epic Universe, which will feature five themed areas. Alongside Super Nintendo World, the expansion will include the pre-existing Harry Potter attraction, a How to Train Your Dragon-themed park, and an area based on the Dark Universe franchise. The Dark Universe park draws some curiosity, given that the franchise largely stalled after the underperformance of “The Mummy” in 2017, leading to the cancellation of several planned films.

Additionally, the expansion will introduce Celestial Park, a sci-fi-inspired amusement park with space-themed roller coasters and other attractions.

Featured Image courtesy of The Japan Times

