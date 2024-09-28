DMR News

Nintendo Museum Set to Open, Featuring Super Mario and Game Boy History

ByYasmeeta Oon

Sep 28, 2024

Nintendo will open a museum next week, showcasing its history and offering fans of “Super Mario,” “The Legend of Zelda,” and the Game Boy a deeper look into the renowned gaming company’s legacy. Located in Uji, Japan, near Nintendo’s Kyoto headquarters, the museum highlights the evolution of the company from its founding in 1889 as a maker of “hanafuda” playing cards to its current status as a global gaming giant.

Shigeru Miyamoto, the creator of “Super Mario” and an executive fellow at Nintendo, emphasized the museum’s role in fostering a better understanding of the company. He expressed that the core values of family, fun, and simplicity in their product design are key to Nintendo’s future growth.

The museum, opening to the public on October 2, is situated on the site of an old plant that produced playing cards and served as a product repair center. The first two months of tickets, available through Nintendo’s website, are already sold out.

The exhibits feature iconic devices such as the Game Boy and the Wii, as well as lesser-known products like the “Mamaberica” baby stroller and the “Copilas” printer. Visitors will also have opportunities to engage in interactive experiences, including playing “Super Mario Bros.” using an oversized Family Computer controller.

Although Nintendo’s mobile gaming efforts have slowed, the company continues to expand beyond video games by opening stores and leveraging its characters in theme parks and films. The Switch console has sold over 140 million units, but with sales decelerating, investors are now focused on the upcoming successor, with Nintendo expected to reveal more details by the end of the financial year in March.

