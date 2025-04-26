Threads Expands Advertising Reach to Global Advertisers

Meta’s Threads, a burgeoning social media platform, has announced its expansion of advertising capabilities to global advertisers, marking a significant step in its growth strategy. As of this writing, Threads now has more than 320 million monthly active users and is still climbing at an impressive pace. It’s bringing in over one million new sign-ups each day.

The platform has been actively testing advertisements in select markets, including the United States and Japan, before this broader rollout. This expansion creates new opportunities for advertisers worldwide. To that end, it adds an inventory filter, giving advertisers more granular control over the sensitivity of the content that appears next to their ads. This new feature focuses on improving user experience while guaranteeing brand safety.

Threads’ Growth in the Fediverse

Threads still stands out among other platforms within the fediverse, a global group of interlinked social networks. Meanwhile, other platforms in the fediverse have exploded with growth, currently with more than 16 million users. None have made a splash like Threads, which joined 100 million users in five days. That’s true for Mastodon, perhaps the best-known of those competitors, which has surpassed 8 million users but counts under one million monthly actives. As a point of comparison, Bluesky has quickly gained more than 35 million active users.

To little fanfare given its quick ascendance, Threads users are still prompted to the “For You” feed by default upon opening the app. This customized feed of posts helps keep users more engaged and thus increases user retention.

As many of you know, Threads is aggressively moving and releasing new capabilities to its platforms. Industry analysts think it could eventually be the biggest service of all in the fediverse. The ongoing development of advertising tools positions it competitively against established platforms while reinforcing its commitment to user engagement and advertiser satisfaction.

Author’s Opinion Threads is making significant strides in its quest to become a dominant player in the fediverse by expanding its advertising capabilities. With impressive user growth and innovative features like the inventory filter for brand safety, the platform is setting itself apart from its competitors. However, the real test will be how well Threads can maintain its user engagement and continue delivering value to advertisers as it scales further. Its ability to refine the user experience while integrating advertising tools will be key to its future success in the crowded social media space.

