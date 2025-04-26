Tesla Stock Jumps After Trump’s Comments on China Tariffs and Powell, Despite Weak Earnings

Tesla’s stock soared 5.3% after CEO Elon Musk recently told investors he would be spending more time on the company. Investors responded enthusiastically to his promise, sending the stock soaring. The electric vehicle manufacturer’s troubles are compounding quickly after it previewed a disappointing quarter. They reported a year-over-year revenue decrease of 20% and an eye-popping net income decrease of 71%. Analysts were expecting something better, calling for 39 cents per share in adjusted earnings and $21.11 billion in revenues. Tesla missed badly on the bottom line, with adjusted earnings coming in at only 27 cents per share on total revenue of $19.34 billion.

The company’s financial performance was below what hapless analysts had predicted, and investors panicked. Despite these challenges, Musk’s announcement that he would be spending “significantly” less time at the Department of Government Efficiency starting next month has been viewed positively. His commitment to Tesla would likely increase the level of investor confidence. The company looks to be ramping up towards their much trumpeted robo-taxi launch event this coming June.

Trump’s Support and Its Impact on Tesla’s Stock

President Donald Trump surprisingly raised the Tesla hype factor a few notches with his pro-Tesla statements about tariffs last week. He suggested that tariffs on China would not reach the predicted 145%. He quite directly stated that he’s got “no intention” of firing Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell. This prudent decision has gone a long way toward producing a more stable economic future. These remarks from Trump might have set the stage for the kind of positive momentum we saw in Tesla’s stock.

Even after the overwhelming jump in Tesla’s stock price last week, one financial firm chose not to raise the alarm. They’ve additionally reduced the price target for the company’s shares. This choice underscores continuing concerns, even after this decision, about the company’s prospects for recovery from its recent earnings crash. Its arrival also comes as competition in the electric vehicle market increasingly intensifies.

Musk’s public appearances are noteworthy. He recently spoke to the press alongside his son X Æ A-Xii and President Trump. This visibility may play a role in shaping public perception of both Musk and Tesla as they navigate through this challenging financial period.

What The Author Thinks While Tesla’s stock surge following Musk’s announcement is certainly positive, the company’s fundamental financial struggles remain concerning. Musk’s increased commitment to Tesla and Trump’s supportive comments may provide short-term momentum, but the underlying issues of revenue decline and intense competition in the EV market will continue to challenge the company. Tesla’s long-term recovery will depend on whether it can regain investor confidence and successfully execute on its ambitious plans, particularly with the upcoming robo-taxi launch.

