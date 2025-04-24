Elon Musk Scales Back DOGE Involvement to Focus on Tesla After Profit Drop

Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla, announced during the company’s recent earnings call that he will be reducing his involvement with Dogecoin (DOGE) to concentrate more on Tesla. This new DOGE-fueled strategic direction follows a recent 71% plunge in DOGE profits and has been persuading Musk to rethink his promises. He indicated that he may still dedicate a couple of days each week to DOGE throughout the remainder of the year.

Tesla’s Delivery Numbers

In Q1 2025, Tesla delivered 336,681 units. This was down from the 495,570 units they delivered in the fourth quarter of 2024 and even below the 386,810 units they delivered in Q1 2024. These numbers point to a recent drop in demand as the company continues to get ready for some big changes ahead. Back in May, Musk.com shared that he intended to step down from his position at DOGE. This is a big change from the work he has been doing.

Musk’s possible final DOGE day could theoretically extend as far as June 15. This timeline matches with his recent appointment as a “special government employee” on February 3rd. He only spends 130 days a year on his government job. This kind of schedule allows him to juggle his public service and corporate leadership roles as he does.

Tesla’s advancements continue unabated. The company has appeared headed for a quick robotaxi rollout this summer starting in Austin, Texas. Moreover, production of a new affordable electric vehicle (EV) line is scheduled to start as early as June 2025. These models in the works are said to be in the $30K range, reaching a much wider audience than the current segment allows.

Lars Moravy’s Take on Tesla’s New Production Strategy

Lars Moravy, at the time Tesla’s VP of Vehicle Engineering, stressed the new production strategy for the forthcoming models.

“The models that come out in the next months will be built on our lines and will resemble in form and shape the cars we currently make. The key is they’ll be affordable and you’ll be able to buy one.” – Lars Moravy

Tesla just lost a $595 million zero-emissions tax credit. This latest injection will allow the fledgling automaker to ramp up its own manufacturing capabilities and increase its lineup of available models.

Musk stated his commitment to focusing primarily on Tesla, saying,

“Starting next month, I’ll be allocating far more of my time to Tesla now that the major work of establishing the Department of Government Efficiency is done.” – Elon Musk

What The Author Thinks Elon Musk’s shift in focus from Dogecoin to Tesla is a clear signal of his intent to steer the company through challenging times. With a slowdown in deliveries and the potential for new models to spark demand, Musk’s commitment to Tesla’s future will be key in navigating the current setbacks. His decision to prioritize Tesla’s growth and the robotaxi rollout suggests that the company is preparing for a strategic pivot, even as it contends with market fluctuations and regulatory challenges.

