YouTube TV App to Get a Redesign This Summer

ByYasmeeta Oon

Apr 26, 2025

YouTube TV will be rolling out a new, customizable multiview feed that will let users create their own tailored-overlook experience. This long-awaited improvement will let users choose up to three or four non-sports channels to watch at once.

Enhancing User Engagement Through Multiview Customization

The addition of multiview customization is intended to create a deeper level of user engagement by providing users a more customized way of consuming content.

Over the next few months, YouTube TV says they will be rolling this feature out even more. Non-sports options are just the beginning. At launch, users can look forward to having access to more channels for their customization—going beyond only non-sports channels. This move further demonstrates YouTube TV’s dedication to enhancing user experience and addressing a range of viewing preferences from its audience.

The multiview feed customization underscores a growing trend in streaming services to provide viewers with greater control over their content. As competition between streaming platforms heats up, such features will become table stakes for any platform hoping to keep subs from churning. By giving users the power to create their own multiview experiences, YouTube TV creates a more adaptive and user-focused service.

What The Author Thinks

YouTube TV’s new customizable multiview feature represents an important step forward in enhancing the user experience and giving viewers more control over how they consume content. This customization is likely to increase engagement and satisfaction, as users can tailor their viewing experience to fit personal preferences. As streaming platforms continue to evolve, features like these will become essential in retaining subscribers and staying competitive in an increasingly crowded market.

Featured image credit: Heute

Yasmeeta Oon

