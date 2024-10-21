Trump Trolls Harris with French Fry Stunt at Pennsylvania McDonald’s

In a strategic move just over two weeks before Election Day, former President Donald Trump appeared at a McDonald’s in Feasterville, Pennsylvania, to serve up french fries and political jabs in a battleground state. The event was designed to mock Vice President Kamala Harris, who has referenced her own teenage work experience at McDonald’s.

The McDonald’s was closed to regular business during Trump’s visit, with the drive-thru service open only to pre-selected vehicles arranged by the local Trump campaign and the franchise. Security measures included vehicle screening and personal checks with metal detectors for all attendees.

During his stint, Trump donned an apron instead of his usual suit jacket and engaged directly with the fast-food operation, from frying potatoes to interacting with customers at the drive-thru. Despite attempting to adhere to the cooking instructions, Trump was notably generous with the salt and briefly struggled with the equipment.

Trump’s Remarks and Actions

Amidst his culinary efforts, Trump repeated his unsubstantiated claim that Harris had lied about her stint working at McDonald’s, suggesting it was a fabrication to enhance her “working-class credibility.” He stated, “She’s never worked at McDonald’s,” challenging the authenticity of her narrative about the hardships of fast-food work.

In response, Harris’s spokesperson, Ian Sams, criticized Trump’s comments, highlighting his affluent background and accusing him of being out of touch with the average American’s experience of summer jobs.

Trump seemed to enjoy the interaction with customers, offering free fries and making several of his trademark remarks. He quipped about the efficiency and hygiene of the fry packaging process and playfully considered the merits of working at McDonald’s. The event also saw moments of levity and support from drive-thru customers echoing Trump’s campaign slogans.

Quotes and Exchanges

Trump on customer service : “This is not a normal situation, is it?”

: “This is not a normal situation, is it?” Trump offering free food : “There will be no charge. Trump is paying for it. … This is all on Trump, am I allowed to do that?”

: “There will be no charge. Trump is paying for it. … This is all on Trump, am I allowed to do that?” Trump on the job: “I wouldn’t mind this job. I like this job. I would come back and do it again.”

Political Implications

The choice of location and activity was a clear effort to resonate with everyday Americans and contrast his campaign narrative against Harris’s. Trump’s approach to using a fast-food setting for a political statement is an unconventional tactic that aligns with his broader campaign strategy of direct engagement and populist appeal.

Reporters at the scene attempted to engage Trump on policy issues such as the federal minimum wage, to which he responded playfully while critiquing an employee’s frugality with the fries, praising her as a “good worker.”

As the event coincided with Harris’s 60th birthday, Trump humorously contemplated sending her fries along with birthday flowers, adding a personal twist to their political rivalry.

Donald Trump’s McDonald’s appearance served multiple purposes: it was a publicity stunt, a political jab, and a personal showcase rolled into one. By choosing a common fast-food restaurant as his stage, Trump aimed to connect with voters in a relatable setting while emphasizing his criticisms of Vice President Harris. The event underscores the increasingly theatrical nature of political campaigning and the personalized narratives that candidates use to appeal to voters.

Featured image credit: Freepik AI

