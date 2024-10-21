Musk Gives Away $1 Million Daily to Petition Signers in Support of Trump

Elon Musk is offering $1 million every day to one person who signs a petition from his political action committee (PAC), America PAC, in support of the U.S. Constitution.

The billionaire began this sweepstakes at a rally in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, where he gave the first $1 million check to an attendee named John Dreher. Musk announced that he will continue awarding $1 million daily until the U.S. Presidential election on November 5th.

Only registered voters who sign the petition are eligible, and the offer is currently limited to Pittsburgh residents, though it will expand to swing states like Georgia, Nevada, and Arizona.

The petition specifically asks for support for the First and Second Amendments, which protect freedom of speech and the right to bear arms. Signing the petition gives Musk’s America PAC access to personal contact information, allowing the organization to target potential voters to help rally support for Donald Trump. America PAC, which Musk created to support Trump’s re-election campaign, has already received at least $75 million from Musk, according to federal disclosures, making it a key player in Trump’s bid to regain the presidency.

Musk’s Sweepstakes May Violate Federal Election Law

Federal law prohibits offering payments in exchange for voting or registering to vote, as outlined in 52 USC 10307 (c). UCLA political science professor Rick Hasen noted that Musk’s sweepstakes is “clearly illegal” under this statute, which could result in fines of up to $10,000 or a prison sentence of up to five years. Hasen also pointed out that the requirement that only registered voters can sign the petition may put Musk’s initiative in violation of federal election laws.

If authorities decide to act, the U.S. Department of Justice could either prosecute Musk or issue a warning to stop the sweepstakes. Alternatively, federal agencies or private parties could file a civil lawsuit.

Governor Josh Shapiro of Pennsylvania commented on the offer, expressing concern but stopping short of calling it illegal. He suggested that law enforcement should review the legality of Musk’s actions, though he did not specifically say whether it violated the law.

At the Harrisburg rally, Musk made strong political statements in favor of Trump, warning that if Kamala Harris wins the election, it will be “the last election” for the United States. He also referenced two assassination attempts against Trump, claiming they show how disruptive Trump is to the political status quo. Musk suggested that no one would attempt to assassinate Harris because she is, in his view, a “puppet” incapable of challenging the existing order.

Musk has become increasingly involved in Republican causes and has publicly backed Trump this year. His contributions to America PAC, along with events like the Harrisburg rally, are part of a broader effort to mobilize voters in battleground states ahead of the election. While the legality of Musk’s $1 million-a-day giveaway remains in question, it has drawn significant attention to his political activities and support for Trump.

Featured Image courtesy of Rachel Wisniewski/REUTERS

