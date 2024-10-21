SEO Werkz Rebrands: Upward Engine Delivers Modern Marketing Solutions

As a recent article on Backlinko explained, optimizing websites and content for user engagement and satisfaction is becoming increasingly important with Google now relying more on ‘user signals’ for ranking.

In light of this, Paul Staten, the CEO of Upward Engine (formerly SEO Werkz), has made a number of key agency and talent acquisitions – and they are now positioned to deliver marketing solutions that are in line with the latest Google updates.

A brief history of Upward Engine

In 2013, SEO Werkz launched as a small agency focusing primarily on SEO and web development. In 2014, the company expanded its services to include innovative Pay-Per-Click (PPC) strategies, which in turn led to a series of major achievements that would shape its future success.

SEO Werkz continued to expand through a number of strategic acquisitions, starting with Be Locally in 2018 and Back 2 Black in 2020. Additional acquisitions, including Atria and Online Optimized Marketing in 2021, Climb Marketing in 2022, and Firetoss in 2023, further strengthened the company’s capabilities and position within the market. These acquisitions have played a crucial role in Upward Engine’s growth, enabling it to leverage a full range of exceptional skill sets.

How Upward Engine drives results

After a decade of growth and success under the direction of CEO Paul Staten, Upward Engine is moving forward with a new name and a renewed vision for delivering the top-tier digital marketing solutions your business deserves.

A full-service digital marketing agency, Upward Engine develops eye-catching websites that leverage SEO protocols, builds brand identity that sticks, and helps clients improve their company’s online visibility to generate quality traffic through advanced search engine optimization (SEO), paid search strategies, creative advertising, and social media marketing.

A spokesperson says, “From our CEO Paul Staten to our long-standing employees, our incredibly skilled team has been integral to our growth and success. We recently celebrated our exciting rebrand and look forward to what the future holds.”

This content is provided in partnership with Upward Engine and is intended for informational purposes only. The views, opinions, and advice expressed in this article are solely those of Upward Engine and do not necessarily reflect the views or policies of any other individual, organization, or entity.