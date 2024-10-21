DMR News

Apple’s iPhone Sales in China Climb 20% in First Three Weeks

Oct 21, 2024

Apple’s new iPhone sales in China surged 20% in the first three weeks following their launch, according to data from research firm Counterpoint. This growth compares to the 2023 model’s performance during the same initial period. The new iPhone 16 Pro and Pro Max models were particularly successful, with their combined sales rising by 44%, demonstrating a strong reception among Chinese consumers.

Apple and Huawei both released their latest smartphones on September 20, which highlights the increasing competition between the U.S. company and local Chinese manufacturers. Although Apple’s newest devices showed robust performance, overall iPhone sales in China dipped by 2% year on year due to declining sales of older models and competition from Huawei’s Mate and Pura series.

Featured Image courtesy of The Star

