Mira Murati Starts Fundraising for AI Startup After Leaving OpenAI

Mira Murati, the former Chief Technology Officer at OpenAI, is currently in the process of raising venture capital for a new artificial intelligence (AI) startup, according to Reuters.

Murati, who left OpenAI in late September, is reportedly focused on developing AI products using proprietary models. The fundraising effort, which is still in its early stages, could potentially surpass $100 million, although specific figures have not yet been finalized.

According to one source who spoke on condition of anonymity, Murati’s new company is expected to leverage her reputation in the AI field to secure significant backing, especially considering the high capital required to develop proprietary AI models. However, there has been no official confirmation about whether Murati will assume the CEO position at the new venture.

Murati’s departure from OpenAI came after a six-year tenure during which she played a crucial role in transformative projects, including the development of the widely recognized ChatGPT and DALL-E models. She was also instrumental in forging OpenAI’s multibillion-dollar partnership with Microsoft, one of the company’s primary financial backers. Murati’s leadership made her a prominent figure in AI and positioned her as one of the field’s most influential executives.

In May 2022, Murati was promoted to CTO after joining OpenAI in June 2018 as Vice President of applied AI and partnerships. During her time at OpenAI, she frequently represented the company alongside CEO Sam Altman, notably leading the presentation of GPT-4’s voice conversation capabilities earlier this year. Her abrupt resignation followed a wave of high-profile departures from OpenAI, including the exits of the company’s chief research officer and research vice president, which occurred just hours after Murati’s announcement. These changes come as OpenAI undergoes significant restructuring, including governance modifications that removed the control of its non-profit board.

Barret Zoph and Potential Team Members

Another notable figure, Barret Zoph, a prominent researcher who also left OpenAI on the same day as Murati, has been linked to her new venture. While Zoph did not respond to requests for comment, sources suggest he may be involved with the new AI startup. The Information previously reported that Murati has been actively recruiting OpenAI employees for her venture, which signals a continuation of the trend where former OpenAI executives pursue new opportunities in the AI sector. This trend has seen the emergence of rival companies such as Anthropic and Safe Superintelligence, formed by former OpenAI executives.

Before joining OpenAI, Murati worked at Tesla and augmented reality startup Leap Motion. During her time at OpenAI, her leadership extended beyond the technical side, as she briefly served as interim CEO when Sam Altman was ousted by the non-profit board in 2022. Her departure, according to a post she made on X (formerly Twitter), was driven by a desire for personal exploration. Murati’s exit also coincides with OpenAI’s record-breaking $6.6 billion venture capital round, the largest VC round of all time.

