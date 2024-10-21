DMR News

Advancing Digital Conversations

News Asia-Pacific Business Technology

Fuji Soft Backs KKR’s Initial Offer as Bain Presents Higher Proposal

ByYasmeeta Oon

Oct 21, 2024

Fuji Soft Backs KKR’s Initial Offer as Bain Presents Higher Proposal

The board of Japan’s Fuji Soft (9749.T) is continuing to back the first stage of a 558.4 billion yen ($3.72 billion) buyout offer from KKR, despite receiving a higher counter-offer from Bain Capital. In August, Fuji Soft supported an 8,800 yen per share offer from KKR, while Bain Capital later proposed a competing offer of 9,450 yen per share. KKR subsequently introduced a two-stage process, allowing shareholders to participate in an initial or later tender, both priced at 8,800 yen per share.

Major shareholders 3D Investment Partners and Farallon Capital, who jointly hold a 32.7% stake in Fuji Soft, have agreed to participate in the first tender, which closes on October 21. Bain Capital last week confirmed its offer was binding, pending Fuji Soft’s approval, but the IT company has yet to make a final decision. Fuji Soft stated it would decide on Bain’s proposal and the second stage of KKR’s offer individually at the appropriate time.

A KKR representative said that their offer provides the best future for Fuji Soft due to the certainty of completing the privatization and KKR’s track record of enhancing value in Japanese companies. Bain Capital, which has also been active in Japan, has not commented yet. Fuji Soft’s founder, Hiroshi Nozawa, and his family, who collectively own 18.5% of the company, have publicly supported Bain’s bid.

Featured image courtesy of Pensions & Investments

Follow us for more updates on Fuji Soft’s buyout developments.

Yasmeeta Oon

Just a girl trying to break into the world of journalism, constantly on the hunt for the next big story to share.

Related News

Quantum Breakthroughs and Encryption: China’s Progress and Its Implications
Oct 21, 2024 Dayne Lee
Mira Murati Starts Fundraising for AI Startup After Leaving OpenAI
Oct 21, 2024 Hilary Ong
Trump Trolls Harris with French Fry Stunt at Pennsylvania McDonald’s
Oct 21, 2024 Dayne Lee

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

DMR News (Digital Market Reports) is a brand of PulseDirect Communication LLC.

DMR News was established in 2020 to be a trusted source for digital market news and to encourage more conversations about the ever-evolving digital landscape. The inception of DMR News was marked by a recognition of the rapidly evolving digital landscape and the need for a dedicated platform that could keep pace with its constant transformations.

PulseDirect Communication LLC
30 N Gould ST STE R, Sheridan, WY 82801, USA

DMR News

Advancing Digital Conversations

© 2024 PulseDirect Communication LLC. All rights reserved. | 30 N Gould ST STE R, Sheridan, WY 82801