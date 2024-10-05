KKR Explores Potential Takeover Bid for Chip Equipment Maker ASMPT

U.S. private equity firm KKR is reportedly considering a takeover bid for ASMPT, a Hong Kong-listed chip equipment maker. The report, initially shared by Bloomberg News, cites sources familiar with the situation. ASMPT is valued at approximately HK$39.39 billion ($5.07 billion), based on LSEG data. KKR has made a non-binding, preliminary approach to take the company private, marking an early step in the potential acquisition process.

ASMPT, headquartered in Singapore, operates in more than 30 countries with around 10,800 employees globally. The company has also caught the attention of various investment firms and industry players from Asia. Additionally, Dutch chip equipment maker ASM International, which holds a 25% stake in ASMPT, has faced pressure from activist investors in the past to sell its shares. The report notes that ASM International’s stake could be a factor in the broader strategic interest in the company.

Featured Image courtesy of Wealth Management

Follow us for more updates on KKR.