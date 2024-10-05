DMR News

Advancing Digital Conversations

News Asia-Pacific Latest Technology

KKR Explores Potential Takeover Bid for Chip Equipment Maker ASMPT

ByYasmeeta Oon

Oct 5, 2024

U.S. private equity firm KKR is reportedly considering a takeover bid for ASMPT, a Hong Kong-listed chip equipment maker. The report, initially shared by Bloomberg News, cites sources familiar with the situation. ASMPT is valued at approximately HK$39.39 billion ($5.07 billion), based on LSEG data. KKR has made a non-binding, preliminary approach to take the company private, marking an early step in the potential acquisition process.

ASMPT, headquartered in Singapore, operates in more than 30 countries with around 10,800 employees globally. The company has also caught the attention of various investment firms and industry players from Asia. Additionally, Dutch chip equipment maker ASM International, which holds a 25% stake in ASMPT, has faced pressure from activist investors in the past to sell its shares. The report notes that ASM International’s stake could be a factor in the broader strategic interest in the company.

Featured Image courtesy of Wealth Management

Follow us for more updates on KKR.

Yasmeeta Oon

Just a girl trying to break into the world of journalism, constantly on the hunt for the next big story to share.

Related News

Australian Federal Police ‘Decipher’ Seed Phrase to Access Suspect’s $6.4 Million in Cryptocurrency
Oct 5, 2024 Dayne Lee
Bitcoin ETFs Experience Largest Outflow in a Month Amid Rising Middle East Tensions
Oct 5, 2024 Dayne Lee
Nintendo Opens New Museum in Kyoto Celebrating 135 Years
Oct 5, 2024 Hilary Ong

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

DMR News (Digital Market Reports) is a brand of PulseDirect Communication LLC.

DMR News was established in 2020 to be a trusted source for digital market news and to encourage more conversations about the ever-evolving digital landscape. The inception of DMR News was marked by a recognition of the rapidly evolving digital landscape and the need for a dedicated platform that could keep pace with its constant transformations.

PulseDirect Communication LLC
30 N Gould ST STE R, Sheridan, WY 82801, USA

DMR News

Advancing Digital Conversations

© 2024 PulseDirect Communication LLC. All rights reserved. | 30 N Gould ST STE R, Sheridan, WY 82801