Australian Federal Police ‘Decipher’ Seed Phrase to Access Suspect’s $6.4 Million in Cryptocurrency

The Australian Federal Police (AFP) recently announced that they successfully “deciphered” a seed phrase, allowing them to access $6.4 million (approximately 9.3 million Australian dollars) in cryptocurrency linked to a suspect. This significant development is part of an ongoing investigation into organized crime.

The suspect, Jay Je Yoon Jung, is accused of creating an encrypted messaging application known as “Ghost,” which the AFP claims was designed for use by organized crime networks. The application purportedly facilitated illicit activities, including drug trafficking and money laundering.

On October 2, the AFP revealed that the cryptocurrency was seized following the efforts of a Criminal Assets Confiscation Taskforce (CACT) analyst, who successfully deciphered the account’s seed phrase through an analysis of digital devices recovered from Jung’s residence.

Accessing the Cryptocurrency

“This allowed the AFP to access the cryptocurrency to be transferred into secure AFP cryptocurrency storage,” the agency stated. Following this seizure, the AFP plans to transfer the cryptocurrency to the government in due course, with the possibility that it may be used later to fund law enforcement initiatives.

This incident marks the second seizure of assets linked to Jung and the alleged Ghost app users, part of an operation dubbed Operation Kraken. In August, authorities confiscated $1.4 million in cryptocurrency and properties associated with the suspect.

AFP acting Commander Scott Raven issued a stern warning to criminals regarding the agency’s commitment to identifying and seizing ill-gotten gains:

“Whether you have tried to hide them in real estate, cryptocurrency or cash, we will identify your ill-gotten goods and take them away from you, leaving you with nothing.”

The AFP has not disclosed specific details about how the seed phrase was deciphered or the exact devices recovered from Jung’s home, citing that the matter is currently before the courts.

Jung was arrested on September 17 and faces multiple charges, including supporting a criminal organization. If convicted, he could face a maximum sentence of 26 years in prison.

Ghost App

According to the AFP, Jung developed Ghost specifically for criminal use, enabling users to coordinate various illicit operations. The app reportedly played a role in facilitating drug trafficking, money laundering, and even contract killings.

Resellers sold modified smartphones equipped with a six-month subscription to the Ghost app, along with tech support, for approximately $1,600. This pricing indicates a lucrative market for the application, despite its illegal nature.

Jung consistently pushed out updates to Ghost, suggesting that he was actively maintaining and developing the platform for its intended criminal purpose. The AFP noted that they successfully infiltrated the software covertly, allowing them to access the content on the modified phones used by suspects.

The CACT, led by the AFP, combines expertise from various government agencies, including the Australian Taxation Office, Australian Criminal Intelligence Commission, AUSTRAC, and the Australian Border Force. This collaborative effort enhances the AFP’s ability to tackle complex cases involving cryptocurrency and organized crime.

Importance of Interagency Collaboration

By bringing together specialists, including those with expertise in cryptocurrency, the CACT is better equipped to identify and dismantle criminal networks that utilize digital currencies for illicit activities. The growing complexity of cybercrime necessitates a coordinated response from multiple law enforcement and regulatory agencies.

The successful deciphering of the seed phrase by the AFP highlights the ongoing challenges posed by cryptocurrency in relation to organized crime. As the digital currency landscape continues to evolve, law enforcement agencies must adapt their strategies and utilize innovative approaches to combat illicit activities.

Jung’s case serves as a reminder of the potential risks associated with encrypted communications in criminal enterprises. The AFP’s efforts not only aim to bring perpetrators to justice but also emphasize the importance of safeguarding society from the threats posed by digital crime.

Key Details of the AFP Operation Information Amount Seized $6.4 million (9.3 million AUD) Suspect Jay Je Yoon Jung Charges Faced by Suspect Supporting a criminal organization Date of Arrest September 17 Previous Seizures $1.4 million in cryptocurrency and properties in August Estimated Maximum Sentence 26 years Involvement of CACT Collaboration of multiple government agencies

