Bitcoin ETFs Experience Largest Outflow in a Month Amid Rising Middle East Tensions

ByDayne Lee

Oct 5, 2024

Institutional investors appear to be reacting to escalating tensions in the Middle East, leading to significant outflows from United States spot Bitcoin exchange-traded funds (ETFs). On October 1, these ETFs recorded almost $243 million in outflows, reflecting a notable shift in investor sentiment.

According to data from Farside Investors, the 11 US spot Bitcoin ETFs experienced a collective outflow of $242.6 million on Tuesday, marking the largest outflow in nearly a month. This downturn follows a previous outflow of $288 million on September 3, indicating a trend of increasing investor caution.

This recent outflow represents the third-largest withdrawal day over the past five months. It notably reverses a streak of eight consecutive trading days of inflows, which had peaked at $494 million on September 27.

Contributors to Outflows

The Fidelity Wise Origin Bitcoin Fund saw the largest outflow, losing $144.7 million on October 1. Following closely was the ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF, which experienced a significant drop of $84.3 million. Other notable outflows included:

  • Bitwise Bitcoin ETF: $32.7 million
  • VanEck Bitcoin ETF: $15.8 million
  • Grayscale Bitcoin Trust: $5.9 million

In contrast, ETFs from Invesco, Franklin, Valkyrie, WisdomTree, and Grayscale’s Mini Bitcoin Trust saw no flows at all.

Interestingly, the BlackRock iShares Bitcoin Trust was the only ETF to report positive inflows, recording $40.8 million for the day. This marked its 15th consecutive day without an outflow, demonstrating a stark contrast to the broader trend affecting other funds.

Market Reaction to Geopolitical Events

Spot Bitcoin prices experienced a sharp decline following an Iranian missile attack on Israel on October 1. The asset plummeted by nearly $4,000, reaching a two-week low of $60,315 before making a modest recovery to $61,620 at the time of this publication.

The geopolitical tensions are contributing to a climate of uncertainty in the market, prompting many institutional investors to reassess their positions. As a result, the volatility of cryptocurrency prices is being exacerbated, affecting trading strategies and investment decisions.

In addition to Bitcoin ETFs, the nine US spot Ether ETFs also experienced outflows on the same day, with a total of $48.6 million exiting these products.

Grayscale’s Ethereum Trust continued to lead the losses, shedding $26.6 million on October 1. The Fidelity Ethereum Trust followed closely behind, with a similar loss of $25 million. Together, these two funds accounted for the majority of the losses among Ether ETFs.

Analyzing Investor Sentiment

The simultaneous outflows from both Bitcoin and Ether ETFs may indicate a broader trend among institutional investors seeking to mitigate risk in response to external geopolitical factors. As tensions in the Middle East continue to escalate, investors may be prioritizing liquidity and reassessing their exposure to the volatile cryptocurrency market.

The recent outflows from Bitcoin and Ether ETFs reflect heightened concern among institutional investors amid rising tensions in the Middle East. With Bitcoin experiencing its largest outflow in a month, coupled with a significant price decline, the current market landscape is characterized by uncertainty.

As geopolitical events unfold, investors are likely to remain cautious, potentially leading to further fluctuations in cryptocurrency prices and continued outflows from digital asset funds. The ability of Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs to recover from these challenges will depend on both market sentiment and external factors influencing investor behavior in the coming weeks.

Key Statistics on Bitcoin and Ether ETFsDetails
Total Bitcoin ETF Outflow$242.6 million
Largest Outflow DayOctober 1
Outflow from Fidelity Wise Origin Bitcoin Fund$144.7 million
Outflow from ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF$84.3 million
Total Ether ETF Outflow$48.6 million
Largest Loss in EtherGrayscale’s Ethereum Trust: $26.6 million
Positive Flow for BlackRock iShares Bitcoin Trust$40.8 million

Featured image credit: DALL-E by ChatGPT

Dayne Lee

With a foundation in financial day trading, I transitioned to my current role as an editor, where I prioritize accuracy and reader engagement in our content. I excel in collaborating with writers to ensure top-quality news coverage. This shift from finance to journalism has been both challenging and rewarding, driving my commitment to editorial excellence.

