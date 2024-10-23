AI Tool from GE HealthCare Simplifies Data Analysis for Cancer Diagnosis

GE HealthCare has introduced a new artificial intelligence tool, CareIntellect for Oncology, designed to assist oncologists in diagnosing and treating cancer more efficiently. This AI application aims to streamline doctors’ workflows by quickly summarizing patient data, helping them stay informed on disease progression without having to dig through extensive records. By flagging missed treatments or identifying relevant clinical trials for patients, the tool could save doctors significant time. The application is expected to be available to U.S. customers in 2025, initially focusing on prostate and breast cancer treatment.

Health-care data analysis is notoriously complex, with an estimated 97% of hospital data going unused due to its dispersed nature across various vendors and formats. CareIntellect for Oncology addresses this challenge by organizing diverse data, including clinical notes and lab results, and summarizing clinical reports to make them more digestible for oncologists. Dr. Taha Kass-Hout, GE HealthCare’s global chief science and technology officer, emphasized that this system would reduce the frustration doctors face when dealing with fragmented data, allowing them to concentrate on patient care.

The AI-powered tool can also track when patients deviate from their treatment plans, notifying doctors of any missed tests or appointments and recommending the next steps. For cancer patients, whose treatment journeys often span years, this feature is especially valuable, streamlining the process and ensuring consistent care. Chelsea Vane, GE HealthCare’s vice president of digital products, highlighted that the system also simplifies the process of matching patients with clinical trials, which traditionally required significant time and effort from oncologists.

While the primary focus of CareIntellect for Oncology is to save time, it still allows doctors to delve deeper into patient records when needed. The tool’s cloud-based nature will generate recurring revenue for GE HealthCare and allow for future app development under the CareIntellect brand. Tampa General Hospital is currently evaluating the tool ahead of its broader release.

GE HealthCare also previewed five other AI tools in development, including Health Companion, an AI-driven assistant that offers support across radiology, pathology, and genomics. This AI team will function like a multidisciplinary team of human experts, available in real-time to assist doctors with patient care decisions. While still in early development, the company aims to elevate the standard of care and reduce the burden on clinicians through these innovations.

Featured image courtesy of Electronics Cap

Follow us for more updates on GE Healthcare.