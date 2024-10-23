DMR News

Arm Holdings Ends Qualcomm Chip Design License After Dispute

ByYasmeeta Oon

Oct 23, 2024

Arm Holdings Plc is set to terminate its architectural license agreement with Qualcomm Inc, which has previously allowed Qualcomm to use Arm’s intellectual property to design its own chips, according to a report from Bloomberg News. Citing a document, the report indicates that Arm has issued Qualcomm a mandated 60-day notice of the cancellation, effectively ending the agreement that permitted Qualcomm to create chips based on Arm’s standards.

Neither company has made a public comment on the matter, with Arm declining to respond and Qualcomm not immediately addressing the news. This development adds to the ongoing legal dispute between the two companies, which is set to go to trial in a federal court in Delaware in December.

The lawsuit dates back to 2022 when Arm sued Qualcomm, alleging the company failed to negotiate a new license following its acquisition of Nuvia, a business founded by former Apple chip engineers. Qualcomm purchased Nuvia in 2021 for $1.4 billion, with the technology at the center of the legal confrontation between the two firms.

Arm Holdings, headquartered in the UK and majority-owned by Japan’s SoftBank Group, is a leading designer of chip technology used across various industries. The cancellation of Qualcomm’s license signals a significant shift in the relationship between the two tech giants as their legal dispute escalates.

