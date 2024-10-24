DMR News

Intel Arc 140T Benchmarks Hint at Significant Mobile Graphics Boost

Yasmeeta Oon

Oct 24, 2024

Intel’s upcoming mobile chips could include a major upgrade in the form of the Intel Arc 140T graphics solution, recently spotted on GFXBench. The early benchmarks suggest that the Arc 140T offers a substantial performance improvement over the Arc 140V iGPU, which was introduced with Intel’s Lunar Lake mobile CPUs. This performance boost likely comes from the use of high-power transistors in the Arc 140T, as opposed to the low-power transistors in the Lunar Lake-based Xe2 iGPU.

Although Intel has yet to officially confirm details of the Arc 140T, its name and core count suggest it will be an integrated graphics solution, similar to the Arc 140V, rather than a discrete GPU like Intel’s Arc A770 or A750 models. The Arc 140T is expected to be part of Intel’s upcoming Arrow Lake-H/HX mobile platform, which will focus more on performance compared to Lunar Lake’s power efficiency.

The increased performance of the Arc 140T is attributed to its ability to reach higher clock speeds due to its high-power transistors, which allow for faster processing compared to the Arc 140V. This improvement could make the Arc 140T a competitive option even against entry-level discrete graphics cards, pushing integrated GPU technology to new performance levels.

Early GFXBench results shared by X user Michael (@miktdt) show that the Arc 140T outperforms the Arc 140V significantly. The 8GB Arc 140V iGPU achieved 6,613 frames with an average of 106.7 frames per second (fps), while the 16GB version scored 6,839 frames at 110.3 fps. In comparison, the Intel Arc 140T with 16GB memory reached 11,056 frames, averaging 178.3 fps, outperforming the 16GB Arc 140V by 62%, despite both GPUs sharing the same eight Xe cores.

Intel is expected to reveal more about the Arrow Lake-H/HX chips early next year, but the Arc 140T’s early appearance hints at significant advancements in mobile graphics.

