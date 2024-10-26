Nvidia Strengthens AI Presence in India with New Partnerships

Nvidia is entering into a series of strategic partnerships with Indian companies to deploy its AI chips and technology, strengthening its presence in a key growth market. The U.S. chip designer’s CEO, Jensen Huang, announced the collaborations at Nvidia’s AI Summit in Mumbai, highlighting its expanding role in India’s AI sector.

Tech Mahindra will utilize Nvidia’s technology to develop Indus 2.0, an AI model focused on the Hindi language. Infrastructure providers Tata Communications and Yotta Data Services have plans to acquire tens of thousands of Nvidia H100 chips by the end of the year to bolster their AI infrastructure.

These initiatives come amid a surge of interest from Indian technology providers like Infosys and Wipro, who are rapidly building AI capabilities using Nvidia’s software to create custom AI applications for their corporate clients. Huang remarked on the significance of the shift, stating, “India used to be a country that exported software. In the future, India will be a country that exports AI.”

The scope of Nvidia’s reach in India continues to grow. Wipro has trained 225,000 employees on Nvidia’s AI platforms, while Tata Consultancy Services has trained 50,000 staff as AI associates. Nvidia’s developer program now includes over 500,000 Indian developers.

Further extending its influence, Nvidia’s technology will be used by Indian firms Flipkart and Zoho to create large language models in Hindi. These deals build on Nvidia’s existing partnership with Reliance Industries, which focuses on creating large language models for Indian languages and developing AI cloud infrastructure.

Several Indian startups are also leveraging Nvidia’s technology. CoRover.ai, for example, is using Nvidia’s tools to power its chatbot for Indian Railways, which manages 150,000 queries daily across multiple languages. The chatbot has facilitated over 10 billion customer interactions since its inception.

In its competition with rivals AMD and Intel, Nvidia has trained more than 100,000 AI developers in India, positioning itself strongly in the country’s growing AI chip market.

