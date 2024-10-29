DMR News

FTX Reaches $228 Million Settlement with Bybit Exchange

Dayne Lee

Oct 29, 2024

The bankruptcy estate of FTX, a prominent but now-defunct cryptocurrency exchange, has agreed to a substantial $228 million settlement with Bybit exchange, marking a significant development in the ongoing legal efforts to reimburse former customers and creditors. This agreement stems from a lawsuit initiated in November 2023, aimed at recovering funds allegedly withdrawn under dubious circumstances just before FTX’s collapse.

Under the terms of the settlement filed on October 24, FTX will recover $175 million in digital assets currently held on Bybit, plus an additional approximately $53 million in BIT tokens, which are to be sold to Mirana Corp, Bybit’s investment arm. This legal maneuver is designed to significantly bolster the funds available to FTX’s estate for creditor reimbursement.

FTX’s legal team highlighted the potential for prolonged litigation if the settlement were not reached. They noted that while their claims, including those for turnover, violations of the automatic stay, and fraudulent and preferential transfers, had substantial merit, the risk and expense of continued court proceedings could detract from the estate’s ability to swiftly compensate creditors.

Timeline and Approval Process

The settlement proposal is pending court approval, with a hearing scheduled for November 20 at 2 PM Eastern Time to confirm the terms of the agreement. This hearing is the next step in finalizing the settlement, allowing FTX to begin the process of redistributing recovered assets.

The initial lawsuit filed against Bybit and Mirana accused them of exploiting their “VIP” status and insider relationships to preemptively withdraw large sums from FTX before its public implosion. The complaint detailed how Mirana and other privileged entities allegedly received priority treatment during the early stages of FTX’s collapse, a period marked by chaos and significant asset outflows.

This lawsuit is among several legal battles navigated by FTX’s estate as part of its extensive bankruptcy proceedings. Recently, following Judge John Dorsey’s approval of FTX’s reorganization plan on October 7, investors withdrew a lawsuit against Sullivan & Cromwell, the legal firm previously representing FTX. This firm faced accusations of complicity in the fraudulent activities that led to FTX’s downfall but was ultimately not held liable as part of the reorganization efforts.

ElementDetail
Settlement Amount$228 million
Assets Recovered$175 million in digital assets and $53 million in BIT tokens
Legal Risks NotedPotential for prolonged litigation and high costs
Hearing DateNovember 20, 2023, at 2 PM Eastern Time
Lawsuit BackgroundAlleged priority withdrawals by Bybit and Mirana before FTX’s collapse

The Ripple Effect of FTX’s Downfall

The settlement between FTX and Bybit underscores the continuing fallout from one of the most seismic events in the history of cryptocurrency. It serves as a stark reminder of the fragility inherent in the crypto market and the need for rigorous oversight and transparency. For industry observers and participants alike, this scenario is a cautionary tale about the potential perils of rapid expansion without corresponding increases in governance and internal controls. As the crypto industry continues to evolve, the lessons learned from FTX’s rise and fall will undoubtedly influence future regulatory and operational standards, aiming to safeguard investors and maintain market integrity.

Featured image credit: rawpixel via Freepik

Dayne Lee

With a foundation in financial day trading, I transitioned to my current role as an editor, where I prioritize accuracy and reader engagement in our content. I excel in collaborating with writers to ensure top-quality news coverage. This shift from finance to journalism has been both challenging and rewarding, driving my commitment to editorial excellence.

